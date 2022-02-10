Number of public housing families facing eviction is rising as RRHA coordinates new outreach blitz

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is coordinating efforts to help public housing residents catch up on back rent and stave off eviction.

In the meantime, the number of families who are more than a month behind on rent is increasing, officials told attendees at a pair of virtual community meetings the housing authority hosted Thursday. About 1,750 households are at least a month behind on rent, according to the figures, about 240 more than at the beginning of February and about 600 more than in mid-January.

“Our goal is, and always has been, not to see any families evicted from our public housing communities,” said Stacey Daniels-Fayson, RRHA’s interim-CEO. “I certainly appreciate those who have heard the call from the housing authority to assist us in this process.”

RRHA stopped evicting residents for nonpayment in late 2019. When the pandemic began, state officials temporarily closed courts and established protections to keep renters housed. Federal safeguards also forbid evictions from public housing. Many of those safeguards have since expired.

After announcing plans to resume evictions last summer, RRHA delayed that plan until this January to give families more time to catch up. It undertook a public advertising campaign, mailed fliers and sent staff door-to-door, urging residents to apply for aid or settle their balances.

Staring down a potential wave of evictions, RRHA’s Board of Commissioners directed staff to hold off on legal action against residents until at least mid-February.

Advocates and several board members expressed alarm at the number of people facing eviction. Several indicated they were willing to help families apply for rental assistance through a state program flush with aid for tenants who fell behind on payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of late January, RRHA had received $2.4 million in aid for about 1,950 rent relief applications, according to figures provided by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The housing authority plans to apply for the aid on behalf of tenants who haven’t already. Typically, the requests take 30 to 45 days to gain approval. While an application is pending, RRHA cannot take legal action against that renter for at least 45 days under state law.

On Thursday, Daniels-Fayson laid out a loose plan for teams of RRHA staff and volunteers to go door-to-door in the coming weeks to help inform residents of resources that are available. For residents who have already exhausted their eligibility for the program, Daniels-Fayson said RRHA is open to working with community organizations to fundraise. Counting RRHA and city staff, about 55 people attended the virtual meetings.

The rising number of families with delinquent balances, despite outreach in recent months, spelled a deeper problem to some who tuned in to lend their time and support to the effort.

“How do we address the fear that residents have and how do we address the trust that residents have?” said Rev. Sylvester ‘Tee’ Turner, pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Whitcomb Court. “If we have 1,700 individuals and a process has been in play, there are fear issues and there are trust issues that are hindering this process.”

James Davis, who leads the Office of Community Wealth Building’s Ambassadors program, said his team has faced pushback in public housing when canvassing in the past.

“We’ve encountered families who have said they don’t even want our help,” said Davis, a former RRHA resident. “That’s the reality.”

Daniels-Fayson, too, said that some residents have rebuffed previous attempts to apply for rental assistance. However, the housing authority is committed to trying again before filing any eviction cases, she added.

“We have not evicted any residents at this point, and it will probably be several months before we’re able to do so,” Daniels-Fayson said.

The Board is scheduled to meet next Wednesday.