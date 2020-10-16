NYT Style Magazine: Lee Statue in its current state is the most influential work of protest art since World War II

The Robert E. Lee statue, in its current graffitied state with overlaying condemnations of police violence and white supremacy, was named the most influential work of protest art since World War II by The New York Times Style Magazine.

The list of 25 works released Thursday were fine-tuned by artists, museum curators, and magazine contributors and focused on visual art with questions asked of each on its impact, endurance and meaning.

One called the space "a reclaimed location."

"There were projections on it, it became an activist site. The transformation of that space, to me, felt like exactly what protest art is," said Catherine Opie, an artist and professor of photography at University of California, Los Angeles.

"The day I was there, I had a big camera with me, so multiple families would ask me to take their portrait in front of the statue, which I would do with their cellphones — and just in that way, it became activated," Opie said.

Another deemed it a "kaleidoscopic display of communal, collection action."