NYT Style Magazine: Lee Statue in its current state is the most influential work of protest art since World War II

The Robert E. Lee statue, in its current graffitied state with overlaying condemnations of police violence and white supremacy, was named the most influential work of protest art since World War II by The New York Times Style Magazine.
The list of 25 works released Thursday were fine-tuned by artists, museum curators, and magazine contributors and focused on visual art with questions asked of each on its impact, endurance and meaning.
One called the space "a reclaimed location."
"There were projections on it, it became an activist site. The transformation of that space, to me, felt like exactly what protest art is," said Catherine Opie, an artist and professor of photography at University of California, Los Angeles.
"The day I was there, I had a big camera with me, so multiple families would ask me to take their portrait in front of the statue, which I would do with their cellphones — and just in that way, it became activated," Opie said.
Another deemed it a "kaleidoscopic display of communal, collection action."
"People who once avoided the statue now make pilgrimages to see what has become an emblem of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as a newly diverse public gathering space," wrote Zoë Lescaze, an art critic for the New York Times.
In the midst of protests that lasted more than 100 days, eyes turned to the former capital of the Confederacy as the city saw its effigies of Confederate generals toppled and the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy lit on fire by protesters.
Mayor Levar Stoney invoked emergency powers to remove what the protesters couldn't on July 1.
Lee, the only state-owned monument on the grassy-lined avenue and the largest in the country at 61-feet tall, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit that bars its removal. The trial is set for Oct. 19.
The bronze equestrian statue is surrounded by a circle informally renamed after Marcus-David Peters, a VCU grad and high school teacher shot and killed by Richmond police in the midst of a mental health crisis. A sign with his name on it rests to the side of the general and is wrapped in a makeshift garden.
Projections coated the monuments with videos of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, with BLM flashed onto Lee's horse. In the weeks following, the looping projections of Black faces lost to police violence - Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, George Floyd - garnered national attention.
The circle teemed with Black ballerinas, pick-up basketball games, voter registration tents, food pantries, grilling and more than 40 memorials to Black people killed to wrap the graffitied pedestal.
People began viewing it as a reclaimed space; a source of healing; what the monuments could be.
"Ever since the Civil War, there's been a real attempt by white supremacists all over the country to reinsert and reinscribe white supremacy as the ideology and the visual culture of America," said artist Dread Scott. "These statues are all over ... but the way Cathy is talking about people reclaiming those spaces and that being protest art is an interesting place to start."
