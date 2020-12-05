'A visionary:' Charles S. Luck III, who grew Luck Stone into a regional stone products powerhouse, dies

Mr. Luck also was a major believer in investing in best practices, safety and environmental processes at the company’s quarries.

“He was way ahead of his time with community relations,” his son said. “Back when he was coming along, in the 1960s and 70s, the image of a quarry was a noisy, dusty, rusty kind of rock crushing plant. My dad believed in painting everything and having well-landscaped entrances. He believed in state- of-the art dust control, state-of-the-art environmental practices. Those were things he believed in and invested in, and the company received numerous national awards recognizing excellence in all of these categories.”

In a 2003 interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Mr. Luck summed up the secret of the company’s longevity in one word: "people."

"Our people have made our company successful and allowed us to be a leader in the industry," Mr. Luck said during that interview. "All it comes back to is how you treat people. We still have that core value of honesty and integrity and fairness to people."

Throughout his life, Mr. Luck believed in treating people with respect and care, his son and others said.