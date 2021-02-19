Anne Cunningham Woodfin, whose vote paved the way for women to attend VMI, dies at 82

Suzanne Villani described her mother as extremely articulate and very inquisitive, always asking questions, always wanting to know the correct answer, the ethical answer.

She passed down her curiosity to her grandchildren.

“She was very into academics and she wanted us [her grandchildren] to be interested in learning and trying new things. She encouraged us to be curious, lifelong learners, and I appreciated that,” Virginia Villani said.

Mrs. Woodfin loved the news, always wanting to know what was going on around her. For years, her morning routine included reading the Richmond Times-Dispatch, before switching to reading it digitally in the afternoon.

Always fond of the physical paper, her daughter sent her The Times-Dispatch’s PDF version every day. Even in the last few days of her life, Mrs. Woodfin was reading the paper, mostly the headlines, from her iPad.

Anne Woodfin traveled the world with her husband. They lived in Germany for a few years, when John Woodfin, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was stationed at the Wildflecken Army base outside of Wurzburg, Germany. The two visited Hong Kong, Scotland, Paris and London.