Earle Dunford, retired T-D city editor, dies at 94

Earle Dunford, shirtsleeves city editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch who for two decades supervised the newspaper’s coverage of city and state government during a tumultuous period for both, died Sunday after a brief illness. He was 94.
Mr. Dunford, who lived at Westminster Canterbury, a seniors residence in Henrico County, spent 36 years at the Times-Dispatch. He covered courts, the police beat and was a local government and business reporter before moving behind the scenes an assistant city editor and, ultimately, city editor — a position he held for nearly 20 years until his retirement in 1988.
A Richmond native — he was born Aug. 28, 1926, and was educated in the city’s public schools — Junius Earle Dunford Jr. lived, commuted and worked among the people he covered. Mr. Dunford usually traveled by city bus between his home in the West End to the newspaper’s offices downtown. He was on duty as a journalist, even on family occasions, one of his daughters, Catherine Dunford, of San Francisco, recalled Sunday.
In 1969, after attending the University of Richmond commencement at which his late first wife, Jane, received her master’s degree, Mr. Dunford dashed to a telephone booth to call in a story: that Richmond’s president, George Modlin, had just announced a $50 million gift to the school from the pharmaceutical executive E. Claiborne Robins — then the largest ever to an American college or university.
As city editor from 1969 until 1988, Mr. Dunford was responsible for, among other things, the City Hall and state Capitol reports. Both beats were lively, with Richmond — then a majority-Black city — installing its first majority-Black city council and first Black mayor, and a newly muscular Republican Party beginning a 12-year run in the governor’s office that ended with a Democratic comeback in 1981.
Among the other major news stories in which Mr. Dunford played a role: the bitter annexation and legal fight to thwart Black political ascendancy in Richmond; the court-ordered desegregation of Richmond’s public schools; the poisoning of the James River with the pesticide Kepone, first uncovered in 1975; the 1984 escape of six prisoners from Virginia’s death row; the A.H. Robins Co.’s legal morass over its Dalkon Shield birth-control device, and, in 1987, the first reports on former Gov. Charles S. Robb’s after-hours activities in Virginia Beach.
Also during Mr. Dunford’s tenure, The Times-Dispatch and its now-closed afternoon sibling, The Richmond News Leader — both of whose editorial pages had been forceful proponents of segregation, particularly in public education — hired in 1971 and 1969, respectively, their first Black full-time reporters. News for Black readers at one time appeared in a separate section of The Times-Dispatch.
On the news desk, where he would spend his day while other editors often worked in their offices, Mr. Dunford delighted in scoops and was a spirited advocate for his reporters, recalling in the history of The Times-Dispatch he published in 1995, “Richmond Times-Dispatch: The Story of a Newspaper,” that he had “serious disagreements at times” with the four managing editors for whom he worked and “I argued with three of them.”
That he could be impatient and sharp-tongued vaulted Mr. Dunford into his own news columns.
In 1984, he was arrested in front of his residence on Willway Avenue after using profanity with the Richmond police officer who had written a ticket for Mr. Dunford’s automobile because it had not been moved in time for street cleaning. The charge was later dropped, and Mr. Dunford paid the ticket.
A stickler for grammar, Mr. Dunford would pore of the newspaper, looking for errors, reading them aloud at the breakfast table, expecting his daughters — even when they were in elementary school — to tell him what was wrong, his other daughter, Garnett Hamerman of Midlothian, said Monday.
Mr. Dunford, an Army veteran of World War II, was one of two sons born to a lawyer and homemaker who had met at the University of Richmond, which was also Mr. Dunford’s alma mater and where he later taught journalism. He was a correspondent in the 1960s and 1970s for The National Observer, a weekly newspaper published by Dow Jones & Company, parent of The Wall Street Journal.
Before joining The Times-Dispatch, Mr. Dunford was a publicist in the national office of his college fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. He also worked briefly for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Dunford, a jazz enthusiast with special fondness for the Big Band era, was a member of the vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, serving as senior warden.
Mr. Dunford was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Edward, as well as his first wife, the former Jane Redd, and his second wife, the former Bette Hawkins.
In addition to his daughters, Mr. Dunford is survived by two grandchildren, a great-grandchild and three step-children — John Hawkins of Baltimore, David Hawkins of Richmond and Jill Hawkins Czajkowsksi of Chapel Hill, N.C.
Burial at Hollywood Cemetery will be private.
Because of the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at a later date.
