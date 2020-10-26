Earle Dunford, retired T-D city editor, dies at 94

As city editor from 1969 until 1988, Mr. Dunford was responsible for, among other things, the City Hall and state Capitol reports. Both beats were lively, with Richmond — then a majority-Black city — installing its first majority-Black city council and first Black mayor, and a newly muscular Republican Party beginning a 12-year run in the governor’s office that ended with a Democratic comeback in 1981.

Among the other major news stories in which Mr. Dunford played a role: the bitter annexation and legal fight to thwart Black political ascendancy in Richmond; the court-ordered desegregation of Richmond’s public schools; the poisoning of the James River with the pesticide Kepone, first uncovered in 1975; the 1984 escape of six prisoners from Virginia’s death row; the A.H. Robins Co.’s legal morass over its Dalkon Shield birth-control device, and, in 1987, the first reports on former Gov. Charles S. Robb’s after-hours activities in Virginia Beach.

Also during Mr. Dunford’s tenure, The Times-Dispatch and its now-closed afternoon sibling, The Richmond News Leader — both of whose editorial pages had been forceful proponents of segregation, particularly in public education — hired in 1971 and 1969, respectively, their first Black full-time reporters. News for Black readers at one time appeared in a separate section of The Times-Dispatch.