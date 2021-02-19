Anne Cunningham Woodfin, whose vote paved the way for women to attend VMI, dies at 82

Lifelong Richmonder Anne Cunningham Woodfin, who cast the deciding vote to allow women into the Virginia Military Institute, died Feb. 11 at home after battling a decades-long inoperable brain tumor. She was 82.

Because of her grandmother, Virginia Villani, 24, graduated from VMI in 2019. Born three days after the historic September 1996 vote, she remembers her grandparents giving her a VMI baby blanket.

“I could tell she [my grandmother] was proud of me,” when choosing to attend VMI, Villani recalled. She applied even though her passion was for theater, curious about her family ties and the sense of pride alumni seemed to have.

“It’s crazy to think 24 years ago I never would have had this opportunity without my grandmother,” Villani said.

Woodfin was appointed to the VMI Board of Visitors by former Gov. George Allen in 1994 and soon found herself thrust into a decisive moment in the institution's history.

After a Supreme Court ruling over the summer that said VMI could not receive state funding while only accepting male students, the board voted 9 to 8 to admit women. Former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the opinion declaring VMI’s male-only admissions policy was unconstitutional.