Anne Cunningham Woodfin, whose vote paved the way for women to attend VMI, dies at 82

Lifelong Richmonder Anne Cunningham Woodfin, who cast the deciding vote to allow women into the Virginia Military Institute, died Feb. 11 at home after battling a decades-long inoperable brain tumor. She was 82.
Because of her grandmother, Virginia Villani, 24, graduated from VMI in 2019. Born three days after the historic September 1996 vote, she remembers her grandparents giving her a VMI baby blanket.
“I could tell she [my grandmother] was proud of me,” when choosing to attend VMI, Villani recalled. She applied even though her passion was for theater, curious about her family ties and the sense of pride alumni seemed to have.
“It’s crazy to think 24 years ago I never would have had this opportunity without my grandmother,” Villani said.
Woodfin was appointed to the VMI Board of Visitors by former Gov. George Allen in 1994 and soon found herself thrust into a decisive moment in the institution's history.
After a Supreme Court ruling over the summer that said VMI could not receive state funding while only accepting male students, the board voted 9 to 8 to admit women. Former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote the opinion declaring VMI’s male-only admissions policy was unconstitutional.
Two days later Suzanne Villani, pregnant at the time with Virginia, picked up the phone at her parent’s house. The man who called was looking to speak with Anne Woodfin, to berate her for her vote, but the couple was out. Thinking Villani was her mother, the man threatened her life.
The phone call upset Villani and the following day she went into early labor.
At the time of the vote, Woodfin couldn’t talk about the on-goings, Suzanne Villani recalled.
“She said ‘I wanted to make the right decision and I did.’ She had a lot of pressure to vote a different way,” Villani said. “VMI has done nothing but grow and improve since then.”
VMI currently is engaged introspection after the Board of Visitors last fall voted to remove a statue of Confederate Lt. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson. The school's superintendent resigned in October, a week after Gov. Ralph Northam launched an investigation of systemic racism at the college.
When Villani received her degree in 2019, she was among 30 female graduates, she recalled.
“Women at VMI are still relativity new in the scheme of things and having more women entering into VMI every year is normalizing it,” Virginia Villani said.
Villani made her own legacy at VMI, not telling many people who her grandmother was, so she could focus on her interests. She was captain of the powerlifting team and president of the theater club.
Woodfin’s late-husband and high school sweetheart John Howlett Woodfin graduated from VMI in 1961, followed by their son John “Jack” Howlett Woodfin Jr. in 1991 and two of her grandchildren, in 2015 and 2019 respectively.
Suzanne Villani describer her mother as extremely articulate and very inquisitive, always asking questions, always wanting to know the correct answer, the ethical answer.
She passed down her curiosity to her grandchildren.
“She was very into academics and she wanted us [her grandchildren] to be interested in learning and trying new things. She encouraged us to be curious, lifelong learners, and I appreciated that,” Virginia Villani said.
Woodfin loved the news, always wanting to know what was going on around her. For years her morning routine included reading the Richmond Times-Dispatch, before switching to reading it digitally in the afternoon.
Always fond of the physical paper, her daughter sent her Times-Dispatch’s PDF version each day. Even in the last few days of her life, Woodfin was reading the paper, mostly the headlines, from her iPad.
Anne Woodfin traveled the world with her husband. They lived in Germany for a few years, when John Woodfin, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was stationed at the Wildflecken Army Base outside of Wurzburg, Germany. The two visited Hong Kong, Scotland, Paris, and London.
Back in the states, the Woodfins founded a small home heating oil company, Woodfin Oil. Over the years, it grew into Woodfin Your Home Team, a private plumbing, electrical, HVAC and energy business.
Villani wants her mother to be remembered for how she gave back, including her commitment to various boards, foundations, and community clubs.
Woodfin is survived by her two children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren.
