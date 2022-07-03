Rt. Rev. Peter James Lee dies, former bishop of Episcopal Diocese of Virginia

The Rt. Rev. Peter James Lee, who served for 25 years as the 12th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia, died in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday, according to the diocese. He was 84.

Lee presided over the diocese from 1984 to 2009.

In a 2009 interview with the Virginia Episcopalian, a publication of the diocese, Lee told journalist Alberta Lindsey that he was proud of the diocese’s prep schools, its conference centers and its camps, including one that helps children with disabilities thrive.

He also cited the “Triangle of Hope,” which underscores ties between the Diocese of Virginia, the Diocese of Liverpool and now the Diocese of Kumasi, Ghana. The diocese says the Triangle of Hope “promotes reconciliation and healing from the three dioceses’ shared history in the slave trade.”

Lee said in the story that the biggest disappointment in his tenure involved 11 breakaway Virginia churches. The congregations left the Episcopal church in a dispute that began in 2003 with their objection to the ordination of a gay bishop in the Northeast.

Lee had backed the election of Gene Robinson as bishop of New Hampshire.

“I’m very saddened that they didn’t think they could remain in a diocese with people with whom they disagree,” Lee told Lindsey, who retired in 2007 after 43 years with the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Richmond News Leader.

He added that the arc of the church “bends toward including all people in the life of the church.”

The diocese prevailed in a legal dispute in 2012 with seven of the breakaway churches. Courts ruled that seceding churches’ buildings and land were the property of the diocese.

Lee, originally from Mississippi, had an eclectic career long before he became the 12th bishop of the diocese. Lindsey reported that Lee had been an Army intelligence officer, and a newspaper reporter and copy editor — including a stint at The Times-Dispatch.

He enrolled in Duke University School of Law but left in his first year and headed to Virginia Theological Seminary, graduating in 1967. He was ordained a deacon that year and a priest in 1968.

He was assistant rector of St. John’s Lafayette Square in Washington from 1968 to 1970 and was rector of the Chapel of the Cross in Chapel Hill from 1971 to 1984, the year he was elected Bishop Coadjutor of the Diocese of Virginia.

Lee told Lindsey that at 46, he was the youngest of six nominees when he was elected bishop.

According to the diocese, Lee ordained more than 200 people to the priesthood; helped to strengthen the Church Schools in the Diocese of Virginia; and oversaw major capital improvements to the two diocesan conference centers, Roslyn in Richmond and Shrine Mont in Orkney Springs. He also established a program to give financial assistance to diocesan youth to make mission trips.

In the 2009 interview, Lee said his travels gave him the chance to meet Bishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela and that he was once presented to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lee told Lindsey that when Doug Wilder served as governor of Virginia in the early 1990s, Wilder hosted a dinner for Tutu and Lee was invited.

“I was the only white male at the table,” Lee recalled. “It was wonderful.”

He is survived by his wife, Kristina Knapp Lee, daughter Stewart, son James and several grandchildren.

Funeral details are still being planned.