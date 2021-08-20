'Such a big heart': Lisa Schaffner, UNOS marketer, former Channel 8 anchor and community advocate, dies at age 59

Lisa Schaffner, the high-energy, highly personable former local television news anchor who later spent more than a decade as the director of marketing and public relations for the United Network for Organ Sharing and as a community advocate, has died. She was 59.
Ms. Schaffner died Thursday. She had been in good health, said a friend who visited her over the weekend.
“I’m in shock,” said Lisa Harrup, who described Ms. Schaffner as her best friend.
But, Harrup added with a laugh, “Everybody knew Lisa.
"She never met a stranger,” Harrup said. “She made everybody feel like a dear friend as soon as you met her.”
The family said her cause of death remains unknown.
Besides her work at the television station and at UNOS, the Richmond-based nonprofit that runs the nation’s transplant system, Ms. Schaffner was well-known for emceeing charity events and supporting nonprofits in the Richmond area.
She often did that emceeing job with a friend, broadcast veteran Bill Bevins, who met her at a party within days of her arrival in Richmond in 1986 to work as a reporter at what was then known as WXEX-TV and is now WRIC-Channel 8.
Later, the two were invited to emcee a charity event, and Bevins suggested Ms. Schaffner “go ahead and kick things off, and I’ll jump in.”
“Holy moly! The energy!” Bevins recalled in a phone interview Friday. “She was loud. She was forceful. She was everything I’m not. I didn’t know how to follow that.”
But he did, and they worked together at dozens more such events over the years.
“She didn’t have medium [speed],” Bevins said. “It was either 1,000 miles an hour or waiting to go 1,000 miles an hour.
“It didn’t matter what it was, it was the most important thing in the world if she was there. Such a big heart. She was a sweet, sweet woman who gave her heart to anybody who asked. Just an amazing human being.”
Ms. Schaffner became a familiar face to Richmond television audiences as news anchor at WRIC, where she spent 22 years.
In a story on the station’s website, her former co-anchor Juan Conde recalled her as “a consummate professional dedicated to uplifting our community.”
In the same story, Carl Archacki, a senior account executive at the station, remembered Ms. Schaffner as one of the first news anchors in the market to partner with nonprofits to help them raise awareness and money. “Lisa put a face on real need in our community. Her presence, smile and warmth helped make Richmond a better place to live.”
In the fall of 2008, Ms. Schaffner joined UNOS, which matches lifesaving organs from registered donors to patients on a national waiting list.
“Her pride in our mission was on display in everything she did,” Brian Shepard, the CEO of UNOS, said in a statement.
“Lisa impacted the donation and transplant community both locally and nationally. Her enthusiasm for saving lives through organ donation was contagious," Shepard said. "She loved the people she worked with and the people she met. It seems like every day, she would tell me a new story that started, ‘I just met the most interesting person … '”
In a 2016 interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ms. Schaffner used the words "passionate, driven, enthusiastic, excited, happy" to describe herself.
Ms. Schaffner left UNOS this spring as she prepared to marry Tyrone Ashman on May 15 and embark on a new chapter in her life. She also took a job at Chesterfield County-based Cranemasters Inc., as vice president of marketing, business development and sales.
“The love of her life,” Harrup said of Ashman. “She was so excited to embrace her new role as wife, stepmom and grandmother to Ty’s beautiful grandchildren, who adored her.”
A native of Baltimore, Ohio, and a 1984 graduate of Ohio University, Ms. Schaffner came to Richmond in 1986 from a station in Green Bay, Wis. She started in Richmond as a general assignment reporter and became the weekend anchor, moving to the weekday evening broadcasts in 1990, according to the station.
In that 2016 interview with The Times-Dispatch, she was asked why she chose a career path in communications.
“If you ask my parents, it’s because I never stopped talking as a child,” she said. “There’s a lot of truth to that. As a kid, I grew up listening to the radio and watching TV nonstop, memorizing the programming schedule for every TV and radio station in Columbus, Ohio. I couldn’t get enough of it. When it was time for college – I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college – the application from Ohio University required me to declare a field of study. I check-marked the box for the College of Communication, and when I had to make a further choice within the college, the School of Radio-Television was like a neon light calling to me. I checked that box, too, and I have never looked back. It was the best choice I ever made in my life.”
Ms. Schaffner was asked in that same interview to describe “the craziest thing you’ve ever done.” Her reply:
“For many it may not seem crazy, but it scared me to death. I took a NASCAR driving course at Charlotte Motor Speedway for a TV news series. I dressed in a real driver’s suit courtesy of Dick Trickle with the old Heilig-Meyers race team, and I hit 124 mph on the back straightaway. I was the only female driver in the class, and the only nonprofessional driver as well, and I was terrified that I was going to make a fool of myself, including by stalling the car and ramming it into the wall. Neither happened, and in fact, I was the only driver in the class who didn't stall the car. I’d do it all again without hesitation.”
For her next adventure, Ms. Schaffner had hoped to move from horsepower to horses.
“Ty is a bona fide cowboy, often competing in roping events,” Harrup said about Ms. Schaffner's husband. “And Lisa’s next great adventure was going to be learning how to ride horses with her new hubby.”
Besides her husband, survivors include her parents, Terry and Linda Schaffner of Baltimore, Ohio; two children from a previous marriage, Danielle Powell and Jesse Powell, both of the Richmond area; a brother, Michael Schaffner of Chicago; and three stepchildren, Erika Jefferson, Mallory Heath and Jordan Ashman.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Friday evening.
