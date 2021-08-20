'Such a big heart': Lisa Schaffner, UNOS marketer, former Channel 8 anchor and community advocate, dies at age 59

In that 2016 interview with The Times-Dispatch, she was asked why she chose a career path in communications.

“If you ask my parents, it’s because I never stopped talking as a child,” she said. “There’s a lot of truth to that. As a kid, I grew up listening to the radio and watching TV nonstop, memorizing the programming schedule for every TV and radio station in Columbus, Ohio. I couldn’t get enough of it. When it was time for college – I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college – the application from Ohio University required me to declare a field of study. I check-marked the box for the College of Communication, and when I had to make a further choice within the college, the School of Radio-Television was like a neon light calling to me. I checked that box, too, and I have never looked back. It was the best choice I ever made in my life.”

Ms. Schaffner was asked in that same interview to describe “the craziest thing you’ve ever done.” Her reply: