Of the nearly 44% of students who returned to Chesterfield County Public Schools this past winter, most where white

When Chesterfield County Public Schools reopened its doors five days a week this past winter, about 44% of students in the district returned.

A majority-minority school district, more white students than their peers of color took the school system up on its offer to return to a normal learning environment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Having suffered from COVID-19 in every regard, including hospitalizations, deaths, food insecurity and job losses, parents of color overall were less willing to send their children back into school than white parents, according to a July 2020 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the approximately 26,413 elementary, middle and high school students who did return, about 54% were white, 20% were Latino, 18% were Black, 5% were students of two or more races and 1.5% were Asian, according to schools data provided through a Freedom of the Information Act request. Some values were low enough that the school system did not provide them as they could identify a student.

While it remains unclear how many students are returning for the third school year under the cloud of COVID-19, the school officials are encouraging for all students to return in the fall.