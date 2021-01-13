Office of Community Wealth Building program supports families in public housing as they navigate virtual learning

Hiring people from the neighborhoods where they work is key to the program's effectiveness so far, said Reggie Gordon, Richmond's deputy chief administrative officer for human services. The positions and program are funded through the end of June, but the city may extend it, he said.

“People are saying ‘It’s not someone else that doesn’t live here telling us what’s best for us,’” Gordon said. “The tone and the tenor is of a new kind of partnership. They feel affirmed.”

Needs vary by student and household, but commonly include connectivity or technological problems that would derail a student’s school day if not quickly addressed. Through their work, the ambassadors have encountered other issues, as well. Parents have confided in them about back rent, falling behind on utility payments and unemployment. Connecting a parent to other services, whether its job training or rental assistance, has naturally become part of the ambassadors’ role.

“Really, it's anything we can do to make the community better,” said Larry Gilliam, a 46-year-old who is supervising a team working in Creighton Court, the East End neighborhood.