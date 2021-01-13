Office of Community Wealth Building program supports families in public housing as they navigate virtual learning

Virtual schooling has posed new challenges for families living in Richmond’s public housing communities.
A partnership between Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building, Richmond Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health has sought to ease the burden by connecting families with help to meet their needs where they are.
On school days, it starts with a knock on the front door, followed by a check-in from a familiar face, said James Davis, the city coordinator of the Office of Community Wealth Building’s Ambassadors program. Davis heads up a team of 72 people, including 60 who live in the six largest public housing neighborhoods, leading the community engagement initiative. On-the-ground outreach aims to build trust and, ultimately, produce better learning outcomes for students navigating a school year like no other.
“We’re tapping into the families and seeing the needs of the family,” Davis said. “We’re finding everything from social service needs, to individuals looking for employment, to kids that need tutoring.”
The program covers Creighton, Gilpin, Fairfield, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb Courts, known collectively as the Big Six. The neighborhoods are home to thousands of the region’s poorest residents. Students who live there are enrolled at public schools across the city.
Integral to the grassroots operation are residents of the neighborhood hired through a temp agency to lead the efforts. Each "community connector," as they're called, is payed a living wage, another tenet of the program. They earn $15 an hour for the part-time positions. Supervisors, who work longer hours, make $18 an hour.
Hiring people from the neighborhoods where they work is key to the program's effectiveness so far, said Reggie Gordon, Richmond's deputy chief administrative officer for human services. The positions and program are funded through the end of June, but the city may extend it, he said.
“People are saying ‘It’s not someone else that doesn’t live here telling us what’s best for us,’” Gordon said. “The tone and the tenor is of a new kind of partnership. They feel affirmed.”
Needs vary by student and household, but commonly include connectivity or technological problems that would derail a student’s school day if not quickly addressed. Through their work, the ambassadors have encountered other issues, as well. Parents have confided in them about back rent, falling behind on utility payments and unemployment. Connecting a parent to other services, whether its job training or rental assistance, has naturally become part of the ambassadors’ role.
“Really, it's anything we can do to make the community better,” said Larry Gilliam, a 46-year-old who is supervising a team working in Creighton Court, the East End neighborhood.
On Wednesday, dozens of the ambassadors gathered in South Richmond for the launch of a new supply drive they will lead in the public housing communities. The “We Can See You” campaign is aimed at making sure students and their families have ready access to supplies they need to be successful, Davis said.
A truckload of more than $140,000 of supplies the city purchased using federal CARES Act dollars will be split among the six communities in the coming months.
The ambassadors previously distributed about 1,000 sets of desks and chairs to students in need of a home workspace. In addition to the RRHA communities, the desks and chairs went to families living in Southwood Apartments, Old Midlothian mobile home park and elsewhere.
“It’s bigger than just the supplies,” Davis said. “This is the city investing in its communities.”
