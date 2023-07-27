A prison officer at the center of an investigation into the death of an inmate is no longer with the corrections department, but officials declined to say whether the sergeant was fired.

Sgt. Anthony Raymond Kelly was “no longer with the department,” Virginia Department of Corrections spokesperson Carla Miles said.

Public personnel records show that Kelly was first demoted and transferred to a new facility after an investigation began into the Feb. 5, 2022, death of Charles Givens, a developmentally disabled inmate, at Marion Correctional Center, a prison for the mentally ill in Southwest Virginia.

On security video from inside the prison, Kelly and his fellow officers are seen escorting Givens from his cell into the off-camera showers of the prison. When they emerge, Givens is seen limp between the guards. Two hours later, Givens was found dead. A medical examiner determined that the death was caused by internal bleeding due to blunt force trauma, but did not rule it a homicide.

The prison warden, Jeffrey Artrip, told Givens’ sister, Kym Hobbs, that her brother died of “natural causes.”

However, five officers from Marion are now accused of murder in a civil court case that seeks a jury trial and $15 million settlement for what Hobbs says was a “vicious assault ‘’ that led to her brother’s death.

Criminal charges have not been brought against the officers by local or state officials. A local grand jury found that the death was “suspicious,” but chose not to indict the officers, records show, stating that there was not enough evidence for an indictment.

Kelly’s last day with the department occurred six days after Givens’ death was first reported by NPR, which ran a story on June 24th, more than a year after Givens’ death.

Meanwhile, four of Kelly’s colleagues remain employed at Marion. One, Joshua Caleb Jackson, has since been promoted to a caseworker position. Lawyers for the defendants have filed documents defending all four corrections officers, and maintaining that Givens died of natural causes.

However, Hobbs and her lawyer allege that Givens, a 52-year-old inmate who had the intellectual ability of a young child, was beaten to death by Kelly and his colleagues. Furthermore, they say that the state prison system actively tried to cover its tracks.

“Mr. Givens could only rely on some of those VADOC employees to help him,” said Paul Stanley, Hobbs’s lawyer. “Unfortunately, his plight demonstrates an environment at some Virginia prisons that suppresses the reporting of inmate abuse. Although he died at the hands of his caretakers, VADOC has thus far only taken steps to conceal the cause of death and protect the responsible parties.”

The DOC spokesperson, Miles, did not offer a comment on Anthony Kelly’s demotion, transfer and separation from the department. Miles simply said, “As of June 30, 2023 Anthony Raymond Kelly is no longer employed with the Virginia Department of Corrections.”

Miles also said that the department could not comment on personnel matters in response to questions about the other four officers. NPR reported that the officers were suspended.

The lawsuit against the officers alleges that all five participated in Givens’ beating, including by whipping him with wet towels.

The suit also accuses the facility of repeatedly allowing Givens to freeze in his cell, to the extent that he was hospitalized four times for hypothermia within the span of two years.

Stanley says corrections officers did this by opening windows during the winter, and that hospital records substantiate the claim and “tell the story that MCTC staff were afraid to tell.”

Miles said she could not comment on Givens’ case, but suggested that other reasons could account for the hypothermia incidents.

“Without commenting on any particular patient, there are other triggers of hypothermia, including, for instance, anti-psychotic medicines,” said Miles. Hypothermia is a rare side-effect of antipsychotic medication, according to peer-reviewed research published in 2017.

However, yesterday, the Associated Press reported that the FBI is now investigating Givens’ death, which could develop into federal charges from the Department of Justice.

In a statement, Kym Hobbs said she welcomed the news that Kelly was no longer with the Department of Corrections.

“It’s long overdue and not nearly enough for what they did to my brother,” Hobbs said. “It’s appalling that the others are still employed and one has even been promoted.”

