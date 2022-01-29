Old Petersburg library building poised to be transformed into an African-American history museum

The family did not want the building back, so from the time they learned about the stipulation that would bring ownership back to them, family members have been agreeable to efforts to repurpose the McKenney house for some other public use.

Interestingly, the stipulations of the deed were used by city officials in 1960 as an excuse for not desegregating the library. Officials said a condition of the gift was that two floors of the building were for white library patrons and the basement was to be used by Black patrons and that not maintaining separate sections might void the deal and cause the city to lose the library.

By 2021 standards, such a stipulation would be appalling - and illegal. Back in 1923, the situation was much different. When he first learned of the stipulation to separate library customers by race, Crocker viewed it with disgust through 21st-century lens, but he then talked to the family, considered the era and began to view Clara McKenney’s legal stipulation not so much as segregating the races but as making sure Blacks also had access to a public library.

“I started reflecting on what 1923 in a Southern town like Petersburg probably was like, and I thought, ‘Wow, maybe she was forward-thinking to make any provision at all,’” Crocker said.