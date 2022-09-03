Omicron-specific COVID booster shots have arrived in Richmond

Pharmacies in greater Richmond have begun offering new omicron-targeted COVID-19 boosters, and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will begin distributing the shots on Sept. 14.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval of the new shots Thursday, greenlighting them for mass distribution. The updated vaccines are known as bivalent because they target both the original version of the virus and the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
CVS and Walgreens locations in the Richmond area began offering appointments Saturday.
Everyone 12 years and older is eligible for the Pfizer booster, and everyone 18 years and older is eligible for the Moderna booster. In the past two years, COVID cases have increased in the fall as people increasingly gather indoors.
Until now, vaccines were designed to treat the original strain of COVID. According to studies, antibody levels peak about two months after receiving a first shot. In a study by the University of Virginia, Pfizer recipients saw their antibody level decrease 40% in the months following their inoculation. Moderna recipients experienced a slightly lower drop. It’s unclear how many antibodies are needed to prevent infection or severe disease.
When the omicron variant exploded in the U.S. in late 2021, it showed an ability to evade vaccines in a way previous variants had not. People who were vaccinated still had protection against serious disease, even though they could develop infection.
The new shots are designed to fight both the original variant of COVID and the subvariants of omicron.
“Similar to how we update the flu vaccine each year to provide the most protection possible, these tweaks to our existing COVID-19 vaccines will give our communities a safe, effective tool to stay healthy this fall,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the CDC, voted 13-1 in favor of recommending the reformulated shot. Pablo Sanchez, a professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University-Nationwide Children’s Hospital, voted against the recommendation.
He had concerns over the lack of data from testing the new shots in people. The Food and Drug Administration approved the shots without waiting for the results of clinical trials. New trials weren’t necessary, some experts said, because the new shots are simply updates of old ones.
It’s unclear if the reformulated vaccine will prevent infection or only ward off serious disease. Some health experts recommend not receiving a shot immediately after infection. Waiting a month could provide a higher level of immunity.
The FDA no longer authorizes the monovalent boosters that were designed for the original variant, meaning all booster shots now offered will be the new versions.
In Virginia, 72% of residents are considered fully vaccinated, which is defined as having one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax. About 44% of Virginians have gotten one or more boosters.
Baby vaccines, which were approved earlier this summer, remain the least popular version of the shot. In Virginia, just 9% of infants and toddlers 4 years and younger have received a vaccine.
A subset of Americans aren’t interested in COVID vaccination. According to Morning Consult, 21% of U.S. residents say they are unwilling to get vaccinated, a number that is unchanged from the spring of 2021.
“The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters are yet another important tool in our growing COVID-19 toolbox,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico districts.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
