Omicron-specific COVID booster shots have arrived in Richmond

Pharmacies in greater Richmond have begun offering new omicron-targeted COVID-19 boosters, and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will begin distributing the shots on Sept. 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval of the new shots Thursday, greenlighting them for mass distribution. The updated vaccines are known as bivalent because they target both the original version of the virus and the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

CVS and Walgreens locations in the Richmond area began offering appointments Saturday.

Everyone 12 years and older is eligible for the Pfizer booster, and everyone 18 years and older is eligible for the Moderna booster. In the past two years, COVID cases have increased in the fall as people increasingly gather indoors.

Until now, vaccines were designed to treat the original strain of COVID. According to studies, antibody levels peak about two months after receiving a first shot. In a study by the University of Virginia, Pfizer recipients saw their antibody level decrease 40% in the months following their inoculation. Moderna recipients experienced a slightly lower drop. It’s unclear how many antibodies are needed to prevent infection or severe disease.

When the omicron variant exploded in the U.S. in late 2021, it showed an ability to evade vaccines in a way previous variants had not. People who were vaccinated still had protection against serious disease, even though they could develop infection.

The new shots are designed to fight both the original variant of COVID and the subvariants of omicron.

“Similar to how we update the flu vaccine each year to provide the most protection possible, these tweaks to our existing COVID-19 vaccines will give our communities a safe, effective tool to stay healthy this fall,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, deputy director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the CDC, voted 13-1 in favor of recommending the reformulated shot. Pablo Sanchez, a professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University-Nationwide Children’s Hospital, voted against the recommendation.

He had concerns over the lack of data from testing the new shots in people. The Food and Drug Administration approved the shots without waiting for the results of clinical trials. New trials weren’t necessary, some experts said, because the new shots are simply updates of old ones.

It’s unclear if the reformulated vaccine will prevent infection or only ward off serious disease. Some health experts recommend not receiving a shot immediately after infection. Waiting a month could provide a higher level of immunity.

The FDA no longer authorizes the monovalent boosters that were designed for the original variant, meaning all booster shots now offered will be the new versions.

In Virginia, 72% of residents are considered fully vaccinated, which is defined as having one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two shots of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax. About 44% of Virginians have gotten one or more boosters.

Baby vaccines, which were approved earlier this summer, remain the least popular version of the shot. In Virginia, just 9% of infants and toddlers 4 years and younger have received a vaccine.

A subset of Americans aren’t interested in COVID vaccination. According to Morning Consult, 21% of U.S. residents say they are unwilling to get vaccinated, a number that is unchanged from the spring of 2021.

“The new bivalent COVID-19 boosters are yet another important tool in our growing COVID-19 toolbox,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, director of the Richmond and Henrico districts.