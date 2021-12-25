On Christmas Eve, COVID cases in Virginia reached highest point in nearly a year

The latest coronavirus surge has caused cases to rise so rapidly in Virginia that the line depicting the state's single-day increase of 8,756 infections on Christmas Eve was nearly vertical.
Friday's report was the second-highest number the Virginia Department of Health has recorded throughout the pandemic. The first was in January 2021, when the Commonwealth announced a nearly 10,000-case increase.
Deaths are a lagging indicator for the severity of a surge. The deadly aftermath of last winter's surge was not fully known until March. But on Friday, the state recorded an average of 30 deaths per day, which translates to at least one person dying from COVID every hour. Last Christmas Eve, the average number of people dying was 34.
The most deaths reported in a single day during the latest wave was 66, or almost 3 deaths per hour.
VDH's dashboard for cases and deaths doesn't update over the weekend, which means residents won't know what those metrics looked like on Christmas until Monday.
But the recent escalation of coronavirus infections has already surpassed the delta variant's swell, which began in July and peaked at almost 4,500 in September.
Since Thanksgiving, the average number of daily cases has quadrupled. After first detecting its first case caused by omicron — the most recent mutation of the original coronavirus — on Dec. 9, Virginia's case averages have doubled and omicron has become the dominant variant.
In some cities and counties, like Richmond and Henrico, weekly case counts almost doubled between Nov. 14 and Dec. 12. Arlington saw one of the greatest spikes, jumping from 183 to 1,064 in the same time frame.
As of Friday, the percentage of people receiving a positive test result was at 11%. Last Christmas, the percentage was roughly 13%. The highest Virginia reached last winter was 17% in early January.
Hospitalizations
While the number of people hospitalized has nearly doubled since mid-November, hospitalizations haven't seen the same spikes as infections and remain lower than the beginning of the winter surge in 2020 when vaccines were not widely available.
About a quarter of the 1,634 people hospitalized statewide on Saturday are in an intensive care unit, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, One in 8 patients is on a ventilator.
Last year on Christmas, the average number of Virginians in the hospital on any given day of the week was 2,484. On Saturday, the 7-day average was at 1,530.
It's still much higher than the pandemic low of 251 in July, before the effect of the delta variant fully took hold in Virginia and hospitalizations rose to nearly 2,200 in September.
But preliminary VDH data shows unvaccinated people are facing the greatest risk of infection compared to fully vaccinated than ever before. On Dec. 18, the latest available update, Virginians who had yet to receive a single dose were 9 times more likely to be infected and almost 11 times more likely to be hospitalized.
As of Saturday, 67% of Virginians were fully vaccinated and nearly two million have received a booster, which a person is eligible for six months after receiving the second Moderna or Pfizer dose.
More than 40,000 people are receiving a shot daily, which is significantly higher than the vaccination averages recorded during the delta wave. It's also half of the highest average recorded in April.
Anyone ages five and older can receive a free vaccine regardless of insurance or immigration status. To find a vaccine or booster near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Other recommended prevention strategies include wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo