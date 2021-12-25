On Christmas Eve, COVID cases in Virginia reached highest point in nearly a year

The latest coronavirus surge has caused cases to rise so rapidly in Virginia that the line depicting the state's single-day increase of 8,756 infections on Christmas Eve was nearly vertical.

Friday's report was the second-highest number the Virginia Department of Health has recorded throughout the pandemic. The first was in January 2021, when the Commonwealth announced a nearly 10,000-case increase.

Deaths are a lagging indicator for the severity of a surge. The deadly aftermath of last winter's surge was not fully known until March. But on Friday, the state recorded an average of 30 deaths per day, which translates to at least one person dying from COVID every hour. Last Christmas Eve, the average number of people dying was 34.

The most deaths reported in a single day during the latest wave was 66, or almost 3 deaths per hour.

VDH's dashboard for cases and deaths doesn't update over the weekend, which means residents won't know what those metrics looked like on Christmas until Monday.

But the recent escalation of coronavirus infections has already surpassed the delta variant's swell, which began in July and peaked at almost 4,500 in September.