'On the right side of history;' Hanover forges ahead with pandemic learning

Outgoing School Board member Kelly Evko said the board made the tough decisions about in-person learning because "from a learning standpoint and an emotional standpoint, that interaction is just needed," Evko said. Virtual works in some cases, for some students, she acknowledged, but not for the vast majority of students.

She said she's proud of the school system, and she "owes a debt of gratitude" to the teachers, administrators and everyone else who made the year successful.

"If we learned anything at all [from the pandemic,] it's that we all need more social interaction," she said, and particularly for school children, being in school to learn, "I just feel like it made a huge difference."

In April, Hanover parents were surveyed again, this time for the 2021-22 school year. An overwhelming 93.5% of respondents wanted their children back in school this fall.

"At the end of the day, we are going to be on the right side of history for the way we approached education during the pandemic," said Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill. "That's not to say there's no room for improvement - we can always learn, we can always improve."

When asked what surprised him the most this past school year, he said simply: "I've stopped being surprised."