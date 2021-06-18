'On the right side of history;' Hanover forges ahead with pandemic learning

It wasn't an ideal senior year for Patrick Henry High senior Marissa Marczak.
The normal excitement that accompanies the last year of high school transformed into something that felt, well, quiet. The raucous sea of humanity in the school hallways in the few minutes between classes was replaced by the comings and goings of her own family members though their house.
Much of her day she spent working alone. Contact with peers and teachers came only through two zoom classes, Spanish and AP Physics I. Lunchtime meant grabbing something in her kitchen and not chatting with her friends in the school cafeteria. She didn't take chorus because it was only offered online and singing alone into a computer just isn't the same.
That might've been the hardest part. She didn't regret her decision - it made her more focused on getting back to music when she gets to Randolph-Macon College in the fall.
Even though it was her senior year, Marczak opted for online learning. The unknowns were too great to chance with COVID-19, especially last summer, and she had her family members to think about.
As Marczak worked at home, Patrick Henry advanced biology and anatomy teacher Kendra Flinchbaugh also adjusted to the oddities of the school year in a building where she's worked for 19 years. School started later this year, which gave her a chance to talk with students in the morning rather than the normal rush to get the school day started.
Everyone was masked. Her classroom, one of the larger ones because it's also a science lab, had 13 to 18 students instead of the usual 25. Everyone was spaced at least six feet apart. She had to walk her teenage students to and from lunch every day and students had to stay with their class to eat rather than mingling with their friends. Some classes ate in the cafeteria, others in the gym, on the bleachers, because they needed to be spread out.
Cleaning happened around the clock.
"Creativity - that was the word of the year," Flinchbaugh said, as those early days and weeks meant "trying to find new ways to do things that would abide by [health] guidance but still give the kids the best experience."
Hanover County's 2020-21 school year kicked off Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. It seemed only appropriate that the start of this most unusual school year would be stretched into two first days.
Hanover was the largest school district in Virginia to offer five-day, face-to-face classroom instruction last fall. Nearly two-thirds of the student body would decide to return.
Separately, school officials created an online school for those who wanted to learn virtually from the safety of their homes.
Six months of planning - a year's worth in a matter of months, in some cases - had come to this. The safety strategies developed over the summer by school and health officials were now in place for the more than 10,200 face-to-face students.
Flinchbaugh tried to keep things business as usual, she said. High school students understood the risks of being in school and the importance of adhering to safety protocols.
Two days after school started, on Sept. 10, the county reported 122 new COVID-19 cases - its highest daily number of new cases to that point. Higher spikes would come a few months later, both locally and around the country.
"Our students were so good about advocating for what they needed," Flinchbaugh said. Some students - athletes - even asked to be spaced further apart than the required six feet. She moved them 13 feet apart.
"They all knew when they came in person they could risk quarantine," she said. "That was the risk they signed up for.”
Flinchbaugh used to join her department colleagues for lunch. They could talk, plan lessons and simply just take a break. This year, however, she ate alone in her classroom watching "SNL."
***
Face-to-face instruction meant school officials needed around-the-clock information and real-time guidance once the school year started. The county's health department responded by beefing up its resources just for them.
Hanover is part of the Chickahominy Health District, which also encompasses New Kent, Charles City and Goochland counties. One person became a team of six, including COVID containment manager Michelle Rogers, who joined in October as an epidemiologist and took a lead role in providing and deciphering information from the Virginia Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health.
A critical piece of that process was site visits, she said, which allowed health officials to see mitigation strategies in real time and make changes. Rogers and her team made 22 visits to schools - and other places like child care centers - between October and May. They streamlined the contact tracing process so when a case was reported in schools, they could quickly identify others who were affected, or expose high-risk situations before they got out of hand.
The school system kept its own COVID-19 dashboard and reported individuals who tested positive – plus those who were affected – within all of its 23 school buildings, plus central office, the transportation department including buses, the Georgetown School and the Hanover Center for Trades & Technology.
Between Sept. 8 and June 17, the most recent data available, Hanover reported 546 students, 150 employees and 7 others, including visitors, contractors or other people, who either tested positive or were affected by those who did.
When cases were reported, notes went home to parents in those school communities. Affected students and teachers had to quarantine for two weeks.
Sometimes the notes said one or a few people were affected. Other times, the numbers were greater, like 10 people or more.
In those cases, classrooms would go from nearly full to nearly empty overnight. Subs were called in for teachers more often than usual.
Ava Gray, then an eighth-grader at Chickahominy Middle, was quarantined in December. She didn't have COVID-19, but she was around someone who did.
She was required to be home for nearly two weeks, and she switched to virtual learning for that time. It only solidified for her and her family that being in-person was the right decision.
"It was harder for me," Gray said, about online learning, explaining that she learns better while in a classroom with a teacher. While she would check in for classes, she said, the workload was light. Zoom wasn't helpful. It was sometimes challenging to ask questions in a virtual setting, either because of technical difficulties where the teacher couldn't hear students, or just the awkwardness of asking a question in the middle of a lesson with online strangers.
Her older brother, Jacob Gray, also had to quarantine, in January, after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive.
The Atlee senior called that time "a break," mostly because online classes meant to last an hour or two ended up being a "two-minute zoom call," with teachers assigning work and then allowing students to work on their own.
"It was definitely harder to focus," he said.
Not surprisingly, said Caitlin Hodge, Chickahominy Health District’s population health manager, Hanover's four high schools had the most cases: Atlee, 77; Mechanicsville, 50; Patrick Henry, 72 and Hanover, 92. The four middle schools had fewer - Oak Knoll, 40; Chickahominy, 27; Bell Creek, 35 and Liberty, 43. Elementary schools had the fewest cases, between 8 and 30.
The expectation going into the school year was “we’re going to hope for as few people impacted as possible,” Hodge said. Realistically, however, even if containment happened in school, school officials couldn't control what happened outside of school hours.
Younger students, though harder to keep apart, were easier to handle with regards to wearing masks, or keeping them in one place throughout the school day, Hodge said. Teens are more independent. They moved more freely through schools and after school, they had jobs or played sports or hung out with friends.
Outside of Hanover's school system, a pair of private schools in the region had to close down classes temporarily in September after leaders discovered students had gathered for a party at a friend's home.
The only instance of a Hanover school closing its doors due to COVID-19 was Hanover High, which closed in December when too many students and teachers were absent due to quarantine. The school shut down the week of Dec. 13, the last week before winter break. Students switched to virtual learning for that week.
The note home to Hanover High parents on Friday, Dec. 11, read, in part, that "we believe that we have reached a critical point where we are no longer able to sustain effectively our in-person operations."
Those decisions weren't made lightly, Hodge and Rogers said.
During the school year, 11 of the county's 25 schools and specialty centers reported at least one outbreak of the virus, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health. An outbreak is defined as the occurrence of more cases of disease than expected, though there's no strict definition or specified number of cases that make up an outbreak.
None of those school outbreaks were directly linked to a death, according to state health department figures.
"Every school is different - you can't go by one number, you have to go by the whole situation," Hodge said, referring to school officials decisions' about what to do with schools that were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Rogers added: "We don’t make sudden changes without data to support them.”
***
The introduction of vaccines in mid-December and into 2021 changed the national narrative around in-person learning.
As early as January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increasingly encouraged schools to open, marking a major shift in school guidance.
"Prolonged periods of remote or virtual learning can have negative effects on educational progress for students, potentially slowing or reversing academic gains," according to the CDC's Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools. It said "safe in-person schooling can also offset the negative social, emotional, and mental health aspects of prolonged virtual learning."
The CDC guidance recommended masks and social distancing, though the space reduced from six feet to three feet. It recommended other mitigation strategies, like no close-contact sports and cohort formats, where students are grouped together for most of the day to minimize exposure to other students.
All were strategies Hanover employed.
The guidance mirrored that of Virginia's health professionals, who suggested that even with a surge in cases within a community, classrooms could open safely, particularly in elementary schools.
Virginia received its first shipment of vaccinations on Dec. 14, which were prioritized for front line workers. Statewide vaccination efforts were later aided locally by Hanover county officials, who opened a vaccination clinic Jan. 29. By the end of January, teachers and school staff could get vaccinations.
Countywide, total cases reached nearly 5,800 by the end of January. There were fewer than 900 at the beginning of September. Throughout January, the county saw its three highest daily case numbers - 174 on Jan. 5, then 157 cases on Jan. 10, and 132 on Jan. 17. It recorded 119 deaths between Sept. 4 and the last day of school.
On Feb. 5, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Virginia's school divisions to figure out ways to make virtual and in-person learning available as a choice to all students and their parents and guardians by March 15. By then, roughly two-thirds of Virginia's school divisions already offered face-to-face learning in some way.
By April 19, 96 of Virginia’s 132 school divisions were offering four or five days of in-person instruction, either fully or partially, according to a report provided to the Virginia Board of Education. By the end of April, all school systems were offering “some” in-person instruction.
In February, more Hanover students - 65%, up from 63% - returned for in-person learning for the second semester.
One of them, Payton Diep, then a freshman at Atlee, said coming back to school in February - after being away for nearly a year - "wasn't as hard as I thought it was going to be." Her routine changed a bit. With virtual learning, she could sleep later in the morning, roll out of bed and immediately start her day on her computer. Going to school meant getting ready for school, which meant getting up earlier, but Diep, 15, said she was glad to get back with friends and teachers for the second half of the school year.
In the online school, "people online don't really talk," she said about her online classmates, and many of them weren't Atlee students anyway. She said in-person learning was easier, though academically, her grades and her work didn't suffer during the first semester online.
"The way I learn, I need to hear [information] and have people explain it to me,” she said. Virtual lessons were often pre-recorded, she said, "so we’d just watch the video and take notes."
There were other "weird" things about coming back in the building, like the arrows on the hallway floors, directing the flow of traffic throughout the school. Diep ate lunch in the cafeteria, but spaced out two seats apart from her classmates.
She'll take the weirdness.
This school year "wasn't really fun because things weren't normal," she said. "I'm glad it's over - I'm ready for normal."
***
Hanover served as an example for what state education leaders wanted to see for the 2020-21 school year, said Virginia School Superintendent James Lane. While DOE offered flexibility to school systems to do what was best for their communities, he said, it also encouraged in-person learning, particularly for the most vulnerable students, including those with special needs and English-language learners.
“Hanover had strong protocols in place,” he said. Throughout last summer and well into the school year, superintendents from all over the region and the state were in frequent contact with each other, sharing data and mitigation strategies. Hanover was often called up to provide strategies and ideas and data for those school systems that were fully or mostly virtual.
Hanover led the way with a plan that included mitigation strategies layered over the educational opportunities, he said, and other school divisions "clearly looked at Hanover as a model for how to do that."
Outgoing School Board member Kelly Evko said the board made the tough decisions about in-person learning because "from a learning standpoint and an emotional standpoint, that interaction is just needed," Evko said. Virtual works in some cases, for some students, she acknowledged, but not for the vast majority of students.
She said she's proud of the school system, and she "owes a debt of gratitude" to the teachers, administrators and everyone else who made the year successful.
"If we learned anything at all [from the pandemic,] it's that we all need more social interaction," she said, and particularly for school children, being in school to learn, "I just feel like it made a huge difference."
In April, Hanover parents were surveyed again, this time for the 2021-22 school year. An overwhelming 93.5% of respondents wanted their children back in school this fall.
"At the end of the day, we are going to be on the right side of history for the way we approached education during the pandemic," said Hanover Superintendent Michael Gill. "That's not to say there's no room for improvement - we can always learn, we can always improve."
When asked what surprised him the most this past school year, he said simply: "I've stopped being surprised."
"There have been so many twists and turns in this road - it's highlighted the need for every school division to be adaptable, to be flexible," he said. The one constant has been the Hanover community.
From the thousands of students who complied with mask mandates every single day, and parents who supported them and their schools, to faculty and staff who worked to make things as normal possible, "I cannot heap enough praise on them for the way that they have handled this," Gill said.
"We are a reflection of the community that we serve," he said, and "our community has always been a strong one."
Just last month, the state lifted its COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings. The changes prompted Hanover schools officials to plan for indoor graduations this year at Meadow Event Park. They're scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Students can have up to four guests in attendance.
Last year, in-person graduations were canceled. Students were offered an "individual graduation experience," in which they could schedule a time to walk across a stage in their cap and gown and have their photos taken. High schools made graduation videos, complete with remarks from valedictorians and salutatorians and photos of the graduating classes.
What a difference a year makes. This year, said Patrick Henry's Flinchbaugh, graduations are more than just celebratory milestones of student achievement.
"Ultimately, [graduation] symbolizes just how resilient the kids have been, how people have taken things and rolled with it and got to be creative," she said. For teachers, "it's like, we did this, [and] we did this with half of our coworkers missing because they're at home."
She hopes that the creativity shown by both teachers and students sticks around, even as things return to normal.
"The kids really appreciated the efforts, they were so grateful [and] families were so uplifting this year," she said.
"This whole experience...was so different [but] this community is special and different and shows up," Flinchbaugh said. "It was hard, but also felt like people were really rooting you on."
