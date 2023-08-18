Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning.
Police said a 2016 Ford Fusion was traveling north on Longmeadow Circle near the intersection of Stockleigh Drive at around 2:09 a.m. Friday when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Two additional occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered serious but not life threatening, police said.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Samuel B. Parker (804) 649-8450