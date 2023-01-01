 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in New Year's house fire in Henrico County

One person is dead after a house fire in the Highland Springs area early Sunday.

Units from the Henrico County Division of Fire responded to a house in the 200 block of Westover Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. 

According to the department, the responding units found an adult, not yet identified, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters attempted to remove the body from the house, but conditions forced them to retreat and attempt to extinguish the fire from outside first.

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

