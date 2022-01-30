 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead, two seriously injured after fiery I-95 crash in Hanover
One dead, two seriously injured after fiery I-95 crash in Hanover

One person has died and two others were seriously injured in a Sunday afternoon crash in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the 92-mile marker at 2:35 p.m.

Police say the vehicle ran off the road into trees and caught fire on impact. A trooper and an employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation Safety Services Patrol pulled the driver and two passengers from the burning vehicle.

Authorities said one of the vehicle's occupants has died and the other two are being treated for serious injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The trooper sustained minor burns while pulling occupants from the vehicle.

