One driver was killed and another critically injured in a crash involving their two vehicles late Monday afternoon in the Winterpock area of Chesterfield County.

Police said they responded to the crash scene around 4:23 p.m. in the 11800 block of Black Road, which is between Winterpock and River roads in far western Chesterfield.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. One of them later died, police said.

The victim's name was being withheld by police pending notification of relatives.

Police did not immediately provide the circumstances of the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation and police asked anyone with information should contact them at (80) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Information can also be provided through the P3 app.