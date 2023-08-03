 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flight from Richmond blows tire, catches fire during Atlanta landing; 190 passengers evacuated
alert top story

Flight from Richmond blows tire, catches fire during Atlanta landing; 190 passengers evacuated

  • 0
061923-mbz-cover

A plane departs from Richmond International Airport in June. The FAA said that a person was injured when a Delta flight out of Richmond experienced landing gear issues while landing in Atlanta. 

 Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch

Passengers on a flight from Richmond were evacuated in Atlanta when the plane's tires caught on fire on Wednesday. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the left-side tires of the landing gear burst and caught fire as the plane was landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport at around 6 p.m., WAGA-TV reported on Thursday

The Boeing 757-200 designated as Delta flight 1437 had departed from Richmond International Airport. A total of 190 passengers were evacuated, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Passengers used the emergency slides to evacuate the aircraft. One passenger was injured, WAGA reported. The condition of the injured passenger was not immediately clear. 

People are also reading…

WAGA reported that the FAA in a statement said: "Initial reports indicate that one of the aircraft’s tires blew upon landing and components of the landing gear were hot. Customers evacuated via emergency slides and are being moved to the terminal via bus."

Airport ground crews and emergency workers were on site. The FAA is investigating the incident. 

Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.

TO DOWNLOAD

For Android users: https://go.richmond.com/googleplay

For Apple users: https://go.richmond.com/apple