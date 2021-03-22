One in four Virginians has received at least one dose, CDC director warns of 'avoidable surge' if restrictions lift

One in four Virginians has received at least one dose protecting against severe coronavirus infections, offering a turnaround in what was once a sputtering rollout.
The state has administered more than 3.1 million total vaccines, reached Gov. Ralph Northam's target of averaging 50,000 vaccines given daily and has risen to 8th in the country for most doses used, according to Monday data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Saturday and Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 1,000 for the first time since October and the percentage of people testing positive has settled around 5.6%. Cases have slowed from the record high of nearly 10,000 reported on Jan. 17, with the state averaging 1,443 new infections over a seven-day period.
When schools closed in March, Virginia was averaging less than 100 cases per day. When Northam extended the stay-at-home order in May, the state had yet to surpass a single-day case increase of 2,000.
On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,082 people who had tested positive — the highest recorded in a month. A national case analysis from the New York Times showed 23 Virginia counties deemed at "extremely high" risk of contracting the virus. That's lower than January's figures, when nearly all Virginia localities were considered extremely high risk.
But the majority, including Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties, remain at "very high risk." Richmond is at "high risk."
Recommendations, developed in concert with public health experts at Johns Hopkins University, are to avoid nonessential travel, limit indoor activities such as dining, social gatherings and haircuts and postpone events with people.
As the pace of vaccinations accelerates, so does the spread of variants in Virginia. The CDC estimates there are at least 74 cases of the United Kingdom variant and 23 of the strain that first originated in South Africa. Both are more transmissible than the original virus. The first case of the U.K. variant in the state was identified on Jan. 25.
In a Monday coronavirus briefing, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the variants account for more than half of current cases in California and the U.K. variant is responsible for 9% of New Jersey's active cases. Both have slightly relaxed restrictions.
Walensky cautioned against more states lifting their guidelines too soon as the U.S. is at "a critical point in this pandemic."
"I am worried that if you don't take the right actions now, we will have another avoidable surge, just as we are seeing in Europe right now," Walensky said. "I'm calling the American people to action, whether vaccinated or not, to recommit to doing the right thing."
Mobility data, compiled from cell phones, showed more Virginians returning to work, dining out and using transit in recent weeks. In a report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute, which has tracked COVID trends for more than a year, researchers noted the possibility of a more sustained peak in the summer if Virginians relax their behaviors.
"Vaccines do have an impact, but they need time to work," the report said.
To reach herd immunity, health officials estimate 5 million Virginians would need to be vaccinated, but a complicating factor is whether that many residents plan to get a vaccine. A national Pew Research study in early March indicated a growing share of Americans — at least half — intend to get a dose, but responses vary based on income level, age, politics, race and ethnicity.
Another factor is access. Localities near cities or with major hospitals have among the highest number of people fully vaccinated or with at least one dose, according to VDH data. Rural health districts have among the fewest.
More than three months in, white residents are still accessing a vaccine more frequently than Black and Latino Virginians, who have the highest rates of cases and hospitalizations when adjusted for population.
As Virginia, and the U.S., grapples with strategies to address the gap, all adult Virginians are expected to be eligible for a vaccine by May 1. Phase 1c, the third phase for essential workers, could open by mid-April for all local health districts statewide.
