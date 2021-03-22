One in four Virginians has received at least one dose, CDC director warns of 'avoidable surge' if restrictions lift

One in four Virginians has received at least one dose protecting against severe coronavirus infections, offering a turnaround in what was once a sputtering rollout.

The state has administered more than 3.1 million total vaccines, reached Gov. Ralph Northam's target of averaging 50,000 vaccines given daily and has risen to 8th in the country for most doses used, according to Monday data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Saturday and Sunday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 1,000 for the first time since October and the percentage of people testing positive has settled around 5.6%. Cases have slowed from the record high of nearly 10,000 reported on Jan. 17, with the state averaging 1,443 new infections over a seven-day period.

When schools closed in March, Virginia was averaging less than 100 cases per day. When Northam extended the stay-at-home order in May, the state had yet to surpass a single-day case increase of 2,000.