One killed in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal crash Saturday morning in the 1100 block of South Providence Road.
Police said a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the road's double yellow lines into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Express van about 7 a.m.
The driver, who was the only occupant in the Cavalier, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was being withheld until family could be notified. The three occupants of the van were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.