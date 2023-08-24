Police said the tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the Parham Road exit at the 84-mile marker at around 4:33 a.m. Thursday morning when a truck ran off the road and struck the tractor-trailer.
Police said one person died, and another was transported to a hospital with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cellphone or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov
03-14-1950 (cutline): New sign for safety--J.E. Mann and E.W. LeMay, advertising officials, and State Police Captain W.L. Groth, deputy administrator of the Governor's Highway Safety Committee, watch a new safety sign go up on Petersburg Pike.
05-28-1981 (cutline): It's the billboard on the left, not the one on the right, that was paid for by Thomas Cannon, a benevolent Postal Service employee who often gives money for worthy causes. Creative Displays said yesterday that the company erred when describing the details Tuesday to the Times-Dispatch. Meanwhil, the "concerned citizen" who bought the space on the billboard on the right remains anonymous, the company said. These billboards are at Fourth and Franklin Streets.
01-11-1980 (cutline): The message sounds political, but it isn't accoring to a Creative Displays Inc., of Richmond executive. And there's no "consumer party," a display assistant, Ann Anderson said. The striking announcement, though, is getting second looks from Richmond motorists who face various versions of the "candidates' slogans" on billboards around town. It's an "advertising promotional," she said, declining to elaborate.
02-10-1991 (cutline): Drumming up business? Forty-four of these billboards appeared around Richmond this weekend, alarming the pancake house's employees and customers. It turns out the red-and-black signs are part of a reverse-psychology campaign.
10-12-1946 (cutline): Billboard Appeals For Chapter Vote--This is one of the 16 bill board advertisements placed by the Richmond Citizens Association in widely scattered parts of the city to urge an affirmative vote in the November 5 referendum election a study of the city government. Hugh Thompson, executive secretary of the association, pointed out today that the voter will actually vote "For" instead of "Yes" on the question of having a commission study the city charter. Mr. Thompson said the bullboard ads were prepared before it was learned that the wording to appear on the ballot will be "For" or "Against."
06-04-1987 (cutline): A 4-month anti-drug campaign was begun this morning by Lamar Outdoor Advertising with the help of Mayor Roy A. West and City Manager Robert C. Bobb. The billboard, at 1000 Jefferson Davis Highway, is part of the company's 26-city, 11-state public service campaign directed against drug abuse.
08-09-1991 (cutline) Disappearing Act--The complete caption doesn't appear on the billboard, but a similar print public service announcement that uses this image answers the question it poses: "A chicken. What else. A real man takes responsibility for his actions.
10-05-1990 (cutline): Ronald Lewis (left), Harold B. and Robert El stand in front of billboard designed by El. El, 17, will have his work on 10 city billboards during Fire Prevention Week.
03-23-1987 (cutline): "McGruff The Crime Dog," along with opponents and supporters of billboards, have their eyes on such signs in Henrico County.
03-1989 (cutline): Willie Vance Harris, an employee of Smith Advertising, changes a billboard at the intersection of Wythe and West Streets in Petersburg.
