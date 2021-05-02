One man dead and another critically injured after argument at cookout leads to gunfire

A double shooting in North Dinwiddie has left a 23-year-old man dead and another 23-year-old man in critical condition in the hospital, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday at about 10:30 p.m., Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4100 block of Beth Lane in North Dinwiddie for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found 23-year-old Waekuon Quendrick Johnson of Petersburg. Johnson had been shot and was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies also located another 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That individual was also transported to Southside Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe that an argument at a neighborhood cookout led to shots being fired and the two individuals being struck.