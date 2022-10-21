 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man killed, another critically wounded in latest Richmond shooting

One man was killed and another critically wounded Thursday night in Richmond's latest shooting.

Richmond police said officers responded around 8:54 p.m. to a report of shots being fired in the 1900 block of Q Street in the city's East End. Upon arrival, police located two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police urged anyone with information to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

