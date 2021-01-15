One month into vaccinations, Va. inches toward goal of 25,000 doses given a day but is still behind most of U.S.

The states succeeding the most in this regard are West Virginia and North Dakota, who went against federal recommendations and expanded eligibility to older adults in the first phase. West Virginia also used its local pharmacies to distribute the vaccine. However, both have given out a fraction of the nearly one million doses Virginia has.

Virginia overhauled its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Thursday to include people ages 65 and up, a move designed to speed up a rollout that's trailed nearly every other state. But currently, the state doesn't have enough vaccines available for even just that population, which the U.S. Census Bureau estimates would be about 1.3 million people.

This is an issue reported in other states like Florida and Michigan, where demand has exceeded the supply.

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam called the expansion "a major logistical effort."

"It is not going to happen overnight," he said. "Everyone will need to be patient. It's going to happen as fast as it can be done."