One month into vaccinations, Va. inches toward goal of 25,000 doses given a day but is still behind most of U.S.

One month after Virginia's first set of COVID-19 vaccinations, the state is inching toward its goal of giving out 25,000 doses per day.
According to data from the Virginia Department of Health, which is about three days behind and fluctuates daily as information comes in, Tuesday saw nearly 20,000 vaccines administered. The second-highest number of doses given out in a single day was on Jan. 7 with 18,177.
With testing, the state took four months to reach its targets.
But the strides made in the enormous vaccination efforts underway are coupled with Virginia continually being among the worst in the country for vaccine supply used. A week ago, the state was 38th among states. On Friday, it was 48th, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - even as Virginia has quadrupled the number of people fully vaccinated in the past week.
Its sluggish performance could prove risky in the next two weeks, when the federal government plans to base the number of doses allotted to states partially on how quickly they're giving them out.
Larger states like Georgia and California are having similar issues, with the percentage of shots given falling roughly 10 points below the national average of 36%.
The states succeeding the most in this regard are West Virginia and North Dakota, who went against federal recommendations and expanded eligibility to older adults in the first phase. West Virginia also used its local pharmacies to distribute the vaccine. However, both have given out a fraction of the nearly one million doses Virginia has.
Virginia overhauled its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Thursday to include people ages 65 and up, a move designed to speed up a rollout that's trailed nearly every other state. But currently, the state doesn't have enough vaccines available for even just that population, which the U.S. Census Bureau estimates would be about 1.3 million people.
This is an issue reported in other states like Florida and Michigan, where demand has exceeded the supply.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam called the expansion "a major logistical effort."
"It is not going to happen overnight," he said. "Everyone will need to be patient. It's going to happen as fast as it can be done."
While multiple localities have started shifting into the second phase, adding residents ages 65 and over and people with underlying conditions will prove a challenge has some of the first large scale vaccination events for phase two start next week.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution coordinator, said permanent mass vaccination sites in large spaces like stadiums and arenas will be key to these efforts. On Thursday, Avula said 50,000 doses each day would be needed to allow most Virginians to be vaccinated by summer.
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said Friday that its vaccination events will open up to 65-plus adults in the coming weeks and coordination has begun for this group to be vaccinated through pharmacies and primary care providers, including community clinics, which will reach out to patients directly.
More details will be available next week.
The local health districts, along with Chesterfield and Chickahominy, which includes Hanover County, are starting a mobile vaccination clinic to travel to staff and residents in correctional facilities and homeless shelters for vaccinations.
"The programming listed above greatly expands the vaccination capacity for not only Richmond and Henrico but for the region and lays the groundwork for continued opportunities for everyone who wants a vaccine to get one," a local VDH media release said Friday.
Richmond-area residents eligible for the first or second phase of vaccinations can register at vax.rchd.com.
COVID-19 numbers
The percentage of people testing positive for virus is on the decline in Virginia. Currently it's at 15.2%. Last week it was 16.7%.
This is still closer to the highest positivity rate recorded — 20.2% in April — than the lowest rate of 3.7%.
Virginia seven-day average for COVID-19 cases has also dropped to less than 5,000 cases per day for the first time in a week, but the state is still seeing more than a 1,000-case difference from last month's weekly average of 3,654 per day.
On Friday, it was 4,960.
The state recorded 30 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, but continues to have a weekly average of 50 deaths per day. Of the state's 5,656 deaths, more than 620 were reported since Jan. 1.
The state’s total caseload is at 422,634.
On Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia were at 3,147 patients, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s online dashboard, which is the most accurate representation of hospitalizations. This is slightly lower than Thursday's numbers.
Richmond-area figures
Since Thursday, Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico saw increases of 566 COVID-19 cases, 17 hospitalizations and one death.
The area now has had a total of 48,336 cases, 2,252 hospitalizations and 741 deaths.
Richmond has had a total of 10,915 total cases, 602 hospitalizations and 118 deaths.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 17,269 cases, 722 hospitalizations and 227 deaths.
Henrico has had 15,231 cases, 725 hospitalizations and 313 deaths. Hanover has had 4,921 cases, 203 hospitalizations and 83 deaths.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo