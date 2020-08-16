One person killed in two-car crash in Chesterfield

A driver died at the scene of a two-car crash in Chesterfield County early on Sunday morning.

Chesterfield County's police department says speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the fatal crash at 2 a.m. in the 4200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

A 2008 Honda Sedan traveling south on Hopkins Road struck a 2012 Toyota that was turning onto Hopkins from Meadowdale. The driver of the Toyota, an adult man, died at the scene of the crash. His name is being withheld until notification of family.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chesterfield police are continuing their investigation of the crash. They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.