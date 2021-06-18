 Skip to main content
One person killed when pickup slams into rear of tractor-trailer stopped on I-95 shoulder in Hanover
One person was killed Friday morning when a pickup truck traveling on Interstate 95 north of Ashland slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer that had stopped on the right shoulder, state police said.

Police confirmed one fatality but did not immediately say from which vehicle.

"Additional parties are being assessed for injury," a state police spokeswoman said in a release.

Police said they responded at 10:09 a.m. to the crash on southbound I-95 north of Ashland. The tractor-trailer that was struck was stopped on the right shoulder with a reflective triangle behind it, police said.

The investigation is still in the initial phases, police said

