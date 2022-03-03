One-third of Richmond casino tax revenue could go to city schools if Lynch resolution passes

Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is proposing to reserve one-third of casino tax revenue for city schools if voters approve plans for the $600 million project his fall - after it was narrowly rejected in November.

The resolution, which the City Council will review Monday, calls on the mayor's administration to create a special fund for a big slice of the $30 million that city officials and developers say the One Casino and Resort in South Richmond will generate in annual tax revenue.

Lynch said she hopes that earmarking the money can help Richmond Public Schools, particularly as it is poised to lose at least $7 million in state funding next year due to waning student enrollment and surging property values - two metrics that state officials use to determine funding for school divisions. Lynch and other critics of the so-called Local Composite Index formula say it fails to properly account for poverty and public properties that are exempt from local real estate taxes.

The casino project still faces hurdles, however, as state lawmakers could decide to block Richmond from holding another referendum this fall.

Some officials in the nearby city of Petersburg - with the support of state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond - are seeking permission from the the General Assembly to hold their own casino referendum. A Senate committee last month rejected legislation to let Petersburg to hold a casino referendum, but a provision in the Senate's proposed state budget would block Richmond from holding second referendum to allow time for a Petersburg casino study.

Lynch is not the only Richmond city official seeking to make a casino more appealing to voters.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and several council members have called for a two-cent reduction on the city's real estate tax rate ($1.20 per $100 of assessed value) if voters approve plans for the One Casino and Resort. Lynch has said she is opposed to the tax cut, saying it would give up money that's badly needed for schools and public services.