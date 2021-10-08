One woman killed, another critically wounded in Richmond stabbing; man taken into custody

One woman was fatally wounded and another critically injured in a stabbing Friday afternoon near the Jefferson Hotel on North Jefferson Street in Richmond, police said.

Richmond police officers were called at 12:52 p.m. to the 100 block of North Jefferson Street for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two women in a "structure" suffering from stab wounds, police said in a news release.

Both women were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims died at the hospital.

A suspect, an adult male, was taken into custody near the scene. Police said detectives currently are not looking for any other suspects.

Police said more information about the suspect and the identify of the victim will be released as the investigation progresses.