One year, almost 10,000 COVID deaths: a glimpse into the Virginians who lost their lives to the virus

A year after Virginia's first COVID-19 death, the virus has left a wake of almost 10,000 people who will never celebrate another birthday.
They were best friends. Brothers. Sisters. Soulmates.
Fathers who had yet to walk their daughters down the aisle. Mothers who wouldn't see their children graduate high school. Grandparents who wished they could've seen their grandson's first steps.
One was a child whose age will forever remain in the single digits.
The toll is a number that has shattered families and ripped a hole to be tugged on every holiday the person they love doesn't show up for dinner. Every time they dial their phone number to hear their voice and no one picks up.
Every time an anniversary rolls around and their spouse of nearly half a century isn't there when they wake up. Some families blame themselves. Others felt powerless, as no-visitor policies meant Virginians died in nursing homes and hospital ICUs without proper goodbyes.
This is a glimpse into the irreparable, debilitating loss of this past year, told to us through interviews, emails, phone calls, obituaries and online submissions. The words told to us most often: they had lives left to live.
Sterling “Ruffin” Maddox Jr., 78, of Arlington, died March 24
Sterling "Ruffin" Maddox was a civilian engineer for the U.S. military who later became a builder and realtor in the Washington region. He would take his daughters on yearly trips to Disney World and call them every day. Maddox found love in his assisted living facility and would deliver her breakfast when he could.
Richard MacKay, 73, of Henrico, died March 26
Richard MacKay spent his life as a physician in refugee and tribal clinics, a half-dozen African countries, assisted in medical efforts following bombings in Kenya and cared for uninsured HIV patients in New York. He kayaked the Snake River, hiked the Grand Canyon and was someone who was there for people when no one else was.
Phillip DeBerry Sr., 73, of Richmond, March 28
Phillip DeBerry Sr. trained younger and new Greyhound drivers how to properly handle the bus and worked for the company for more than 40 years. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family and companion of 45 years. He loved to host meals with long-time friends.
Jack Dolzer, 74, of Charlottesville, died March 30
Jack Dolzer was a father and husband who brought as much good as he could. His son, Mike, called him "my rock" and someone who "redirected our anxieties from any storm." Whenever he would get home from school, Dolzer would make him a giant glass of chocolate milk. Mike hasn't had any since he died.
Paul Wright, 78, of Richmond, died March 30
Paul Wright was two years away from logging 50 years as a Greyhound employee. He was a no-nonsense type of person and frequently the best-dressed in the room. His colleagues called him "Grandpa."
Thomas Evans Jr., 73, of Chesterfield, died April 2
Thomas Evans Jr. was a "calm" spirit who joked the reasons for his gray hair were his three daughters. He was someone who rarely complained, never raised his voice and was the most content when watching old Westerns. On weekends, he would drive church vans to take congregants to events and cut the neighbor's yards for them.
Arvella Evans, 80, of Richmond, died April 6
Arvella Evans was a retired seamstress who made a meatloaf and macaroni and cheese her daughters said "was nothing but the truth." She' loved Bingo and is the reason her kids fell in love with gospel music.
Linda DeCantis Graham, 61, of Richmond, died April 11
Linda DeCantis Graham was a former VCU theater student and attorney described as "ballsy," "funny as hell" and an "excellent cook." She would watch her favorite movies, The Devil Wears Prada and Dirty Dancing, with her daughter, who was her best friend.
Jerry Givens, 67, of Henrico, died April 13
Jerry Givens led a Virginia execution team for 17 years before becoming a staunch opponent to the death penalty and protesting against capital punishment. He was married to his wife, Sadie, for almost 50 years.
Joseph Arrington, 76, of Richmond, died April 13
Joseph Arrington was a 1962 Maggie L. Walker High School graduate and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years before retiring. He was proud to head back to VCU - the same college his two daughters went to - for a degree in Independent Studies. He loved Miles Davis and John Coltrane, steaming crabs and frying fish.
Alan Zimm, 99, of Richmond, died April 18
Alan Zimm was a Holocaust survivor who lived through a series of Nazi concentration camps. He settled in Richmond and opened a tailor shop, a job he wouldn't retire from until he was 97 years old. He told corny jokes, played ping pong and was deemed a "quiet hero."
Richard Holtz Sr., 83, of Ashland, died July 28
Richard Holtz owned painting and wallpapering company, H.J. Holtz and Son, Inc., with his wife and five children for 44 years. His son said he ran the business with kindness and by treating everyone like family.
James Hill, 72, of Farmville, died Aug. 5
James Hill was a few days from flying home to Canada and hugging his daughter after 14 years in a U.S. prison for health care fraud and drug distribution before he got sick. His family built a backyard space from scratch so he could enjoy the Toronto sun and bought him a set of fresh clothes he would never get to wear.
Earl Barksdale, 66, of Farmville, died Sept. 9
Earl Barksdale was a warden of the Baskerville Correctional Center in Mecklenburg County and is one of the few known deaths among Virginia Department of Corrections employees.
John Thrower, 49, of Richmond, died Sept. 23
His coworkers and friends nicknamed him "John T." Others called him their favorite GRTC bus driver who worried about others before himself, was always smiling and cracking jokes. He was a husband, a father and granddad.
Robert Sunukjian, 48, of Suffolk, died Sept. 24
Robert Sunukjian was a Hampton Roads Regional Jail officer for more than 16 years. He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and was married to his wife, Ramona, for 18 years.
Askia Asmar, 67, of Richmond, died Sept. 27
Askia Asmar was a good-hearted person and one of the best cooks in the family. Asmar and his sister, Maudie, planned to get a restaurant and name the place after their mother. The menu would've included turkey wings, bread pudding and Maudie's special potato salad. He died in Deerfield Correctional Center before they got the chance.
Kelvin Hall, 57, of McKenney, died Oct. 10
Kelvin Hall's children were nearly his entire heart. The rest belonged to his "sugar britches," his wife, Wanda. He was a New York Giants and Chicago Cubs fan who loved to dance, stay in 5-star hotels and always matched his hat with his shoes.
Connie Glass, 73, of Richmond, died Oct. 13
Connie Glass was a Richmond Public Schools teacher who led Girl Scout troops, was president of the church's missionary group and sang in the choir. She was known as someone everyone loved, a mother and a best friend.
Warren Mitchell, 87, of Midlothian, died Oct. 15
Warren Mitchell was a Richmond Spiders basketball star in the 1950s and later inducted into University of Richmond's Hall of Fame. He was a coach for William & Mary's program, a father and grandpa.
Gloria McDaniel, 94, of Doswell, died Nov. 18
Without Gloria McDaniel, the daughter she raised said "it is like part of me is missing." McDaniel grew up doing odd jobs to make ends meet and worked at a sewing factory in Ashland until it closed. The money she earned went toward building a house she could call her own and dedicated her life to giving her heart to the people in need of some love.
Pamela Hart, 67, of Madison Heights, died Nov. 28
Pamela Hart was a social worker in Virginia for 43 years helping find group homes for people with disabilities under her care. Her husband, Charles, said Hart only went to the grocery store and hairdresser. He isn't sure how she got sick. The love they had made the past year less lonely.
Elsi Mabelicia Campos, 60, of Alexandria, Nov. 30
Elsi Mabelicia Campos loved to sing "Rata Con Dos Patas" on karaoke in her 10-person household. She led a cleaning crew in the 10-story Pew Charitable Trusts building, was a devout Catholic and someone who would hunt down an immigration attorney for her friends who needed it. She emigrated from El Salvador in the 1970s and worked to save her family from the country's imminent civil war.
Bobby Pate, 52, of Midlothian, died Dec. 6
Bobby Pate was a barber who gave free haircuts to people who couldn't afford them, was a Los Angeles Rams fan and married the love of his love, whose children he took on as his own, by FaceTime while in the ICU. They would say goodbye two weeks later.
Zula Mae Scott, 82, of Hopewell, died Dec. 7
Zula Mae Scott was born in Savannah, Georgia. Her family called her a fighter with a whole lot of livelihood left in her. Her daughter didn't know she had the virus until the day she died.
Francine Williams, 64, of Hopewell, died Dec. 17
Francine Williams was a lifelong Hopewell resident and a former cook at Fort Lee. She was known for her courage, love of music and celebrating the big moments with her family, which includes two kids and eight grandchildren.
Ronald Wray, 76, of Boones Mill, died Dec. 25
A retired farmer and factory worker, Ronald Wray was known as "Apple Man." His grandsons call him "Poppie." His daughter Linette said he was a guiding hand for his family who had a friendly way about him not often seen anymore. He helped others without expecting anything in return and greeted visitors with hearty laughter.
Tiffany Shackelford, 46, of Alexandria, died Dec. 27
Tiffany Shackelford was a reporter who appreciated a good bourbon and advocated for local news. She hosted summer barbecues and holiday dinner parties filled with music and jokes. Shackelford founded the Online News Association's first local group in D.C. and became a leader in state policy as chief strategy officer of the National Governors Association.
Benton Chafin Jr., 60, of Abingdon, died Jan. 1
Benton "Ben" Chafin Jr. was a cattle farmer, lawyer and state senator from a coal country district who voted to expand Medicaid when other Republicans did not. Gov. Ralph Northam said Chafin was a "strong advocate" and "a good man." His colleagues called him someone who fought for Southwest Virginia.
Svyie Robertson, 51, of Petersburg, died Jan. 1
Syvie Robertson was a hard-working nurse who followed the science and spent her life helping people. She loved to cook and planned to teach her daughter how to make prime rib for next year's Christmas.
Lisa Maria Soto, 38, of Hopewell, died Jan. 2
Lisa Maria Soto was a mother and a rock for her three children, whom she brought smiles to every day. She was a Master Sergeant who served in the army for more than 20 years and had combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her coworkers at Fort Lee said she was a "true battle buddy."
James Davis, Sr., 70, of Chesterfield, died Jan. 4
James Davis opened Davis Auto Sales in rural Chesterfield for more than 40 years, where his employees became family. He was a father, husband, grandparent and mentor who was soft-spoken, kind and loved people and the outdoors. His wife, Gail, took him to the hospital where he spent 24 days in the ICU. She never saw him again.
Ray Kogut, 82, of Richmond, died Jan. 9
Ray Kogut's life includes a career that led him to the White House, where he worked under former presidents John F. Kenney and Bill Clinton. He biked trails, worked with stained glass and pottery, baked bread and sticky buns he would deliver to family each holiday. He was happiest in the Outer Banks, with a sunset in sight and a gin and tonic in hand.
Dinora Mejia, 60, of Woodbridge, died Jan. 10
Dinora Mejia dreamed of retiring from her 20-year job as a custodian at Potomac View Elementary School this year to live the rest of her days in the house her husband built for her in El Salvador. Her daughter, Claudia, would die from the virus two days after her.
Claudia Ordonez, 41, of Woodbridge, died Jan. 12
Claudia Ordonez took care of her family. Her sister, Mayra, said she had the most wonderful laugh and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with her. She shared a home in Woodbridge with her mother, Dinora, where both contracted the virus in December and died two days apart in January. Her brother's GoFundMe for funeral services raised $18,000 in weeks.
Eddie Williams, 81, of Emporia, died Jan. 15
Eddie Williams was Jo Ann's soulmate for more than 53 years. He cracked witty jokes, worked various jobs even after retiring and was a deacon at Forest Hill Baptist Church where he kept up the grounds to keep busy. Back home, he supported Jo Ann in what she needed. "I miss his love for me," she said.
Tesfaye Tessema, 64, of Alexandria, died Jan. 30
When his daughter Lydia went to college, Tesfaye Tessema would call her almost eight times a day. He would tell her stories of helping his neighbors and caring for his coworkers or of the nearly three years he was a refugee in Sudan after fleeing Ethiopia. Sometimes, the calls were just to check in. Lydia didn't realize until he died how much she would miss them.
John Packett, 77, of Richmond, died Feb. 2
John Packett had a 40-year career at the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a sports reporter who never tolerated foolishness. He had a soft spot for the Boston Red Sox, was dedicated to tennis coverage, wrote on Washington's football team and covered three Super Bowls. His daughter said Packett was a "sports world dad" who left behind a "legacy of love."
Daniel Kahsar, 73, of North Chesterfield, died Feb. 14
Daniel Kahsar's son, Augie, sees his father in the furniture he built in their family home. He misses the woodworking projects they would do in the garage, the high school football games they'd watch together, the VCU basketball tournaments they would go to. But above all, Augie misses his voice, and the way his dad lit up about books and sports.
Gerard Samuels, 75, of Glen Allen, died Feb. 26
Gerard "Coach" Samuels taught and coached football for 54 years in Henrico, Richmond, Washington D.C. and Prince George's County, starting a time when state and local officials resisted desegregating public schools.
Woodrow "Buddy" Dowdy III, 60, of Richmond, died March 9, 2021
Woodrow "Buddy" Dowdy III was a 33-year veteran with Virginia Capitol Police, the nation's oldest policy agency. He was described as one of the friendliest officers on Capitol Square by Northam and as the highlight of people's commutes.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch will continue adding to this list through at least the month of March. If you lost someone to the virus, and want to share who they were and how they lived, visit richmond.com/forms/covid-stories/.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo