One year, almost 10,000 COVID deaths: a glimpse into the Virginians who lost their lives to the virus

Without Gloria McDaniel, the daughter she raised said "it is like part of me is missing." McDaniel grew up doing odd jobs to make ends meet and worked at a sewing factory in Ashland until it closed. The money she earned went toward building a house she could call her own and dedicated her life to giving her heart to the people in need of some love.

Pamela Hart, 67, of Madison Heights, died Nov. 28

Pamela Hart was a social worker in Virginia for 43 years helping find group homes for people with disabilities under her care. Her husband, Charles, said Hart only went to the grocery store and hairdresser. He isn't sure how she got sick. The love they had made the past year less lonely.

Elsi Mabelicia Campos, 60, of Alexandria, Nov. 30

Elsi Mabelicia Campos loved to sing "Rata Con Dos Patas" on karaoke in her 10-person household. She led a cleaning crew in the 10-story Pew Charitable Trusts building, was a devout Catholic and someone who would hunt down an immigration attorney for her friends who needed it. She emigrated from El Salvador in the 1970s and worked to save her family from the country's imminent civil war.

Bobby Pate, 52, of Midlothian, died Dec. 6