Ongoing problems that hurt Virginia's vaccine rollout cloud its promises to widen eligibility and go faster

The challenges three weeks into the rollout aren’t isolated to Virginia, and have been seen nationally as the largest and most crucial vaccination efforts in U.S. history have lagged behind federal targets due to complicated logistics and limited notice on what's next.

Dozens of interviews with health and public officials showed a pattern of holes in federal and state planning, staggered coordination with hospitals that left many with limited guidance and no statewide verification process in place to check whether someone is eligible to receive a vaccine that's limited in supply.

“Some categories will be easy. Teachers will be easy. Childcare centers will be easy. We can verify age for the 75 and overs,” said Dr. Danny Avula, who was tapped this week by Northam to lead statewide vaccination efforts. “There will need to be a little bit more scrutiny to ensure that people do fall into the right prioritization group. … we’re trying to figure out how much will we even need to police. I trust that we all want what’s best for the folks who are at higher risk.”

Reporting glitches muddying the picture of who has been vaccinated persisted Friday, two days after the state's health commissioner assured they'd be resolved "real soon." As of Friday night, the Virginia Department of Health could not confirm the system was running smoothly.