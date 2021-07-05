Only 5% of GRTC bus stops have shelters; about 20% have benches. A nonprofit wants to change that.

As temperatures continue to swelter in Richmond, one woman wants a bus shelter at her bus stop near her apartment, so she can cool off while waiting for the bus. One man simply wants a bench so he can sit while waiting.

Another woman emphasized the importance of benches for older adults and pregnant people; she recalled a time when a bus driver impatiently drove off as she was trying to get up from sitting on the ground, having had nowhere to sit while pregnant.

These are just some of the concerns Faith Walker has received as she goes around the city collecting feedback on the GRTC Transit System. Walker is the director of engagement for RVA Rapid Transit, an education and advocacy organization that seeks to improve Richmond's public transportation infrastructure.

Only about 5% of the nearly 1,600 bus stops across the region's public transit system have shelters, while nearly 20% have benches, according to GRTC CEO Julie Timm.

***

RVA Rapid Transit wants to increase those numbers.