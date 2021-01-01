Only Richmond and Chesterfield County appointees govern GRTC. That could change after upcoming study due this summer.

But the opening of the new 7.6-mile Pulse rapid transit line in 2018 marked a shift in regional cooperation and expansion of service beyond city limits.

Shortly after the launch of the Pulse, local officials allocated funds to expand bus routes to Short Pump Town Center in Henrico and further down Jefferson Davis Highway to John Tyler Community College in Chesterfield County.

Recent regional transit plans envision additional improvements, such as higher frequency routes, expansion of the Pulse system to include north-south corridors, expanded bus service along Midlothian Turnpike and connections to areas such as Ashland and Chester.

GRTC operates as its own corporation owned by both Richmond and Chesterfield. The two localities each own a 50% share.

Julie Timm, the CEO of GRTC, said she understands why more localities would want a say in how the new GRTC funding should be used, but is wary of a complete overhaul or new layers of bureaucracy.

"I believe that we are functioning very well now," she said. "I don't know there needs to be a change. ... Hopefully this study will give them perspective on how well this agency is being run - and maybe some places we can improve to have better coordination, understanding and transparency into how decisions are made."