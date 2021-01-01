Only Richmond and Chesterfield County appointees govern GRTC. That could change after upcoming study due this summer.

A recent increase in sales and wholesale fuel taxes for Central Virginia will soon pump approximately $200 million in annual transportation funding in the region. As it stands now, only representatives from two of the nine localities subject to the tax hikes would have a direct say in how the GRTC Transit System use its share of the tax revenue, which would be about $30 million per year.
An upcoming consultant study due this summer could determine whether the transit company owned by the city of Richmond and Chesterfield County will change its governing structure to include more representatives from the region or if a new regional transit commission would be better.
In addition to the governance report, GRTC must submit a regional transportation plan this spring.
Chet Parsons, director of transportation for Plan RVA, a commission that helps localities in the region plan for growth, said the discussions about regional transit governance and additional service expansions could build upon recent public transit advancements in the Richmond area.
"I think this is a really good thing to do right now because it takes a look at best practices and allows us to take an outside view of how transit has been operating in the region historically," he said. "I think the goal is to improve transit service for the entire region. And that means for the urban areas as well as rural areas."
Plan RVA is currently working with local members of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, a new regional governing body representing Richmond, the town of Ashland and the counties of Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Goochland, New Kent, Powhatan and Charles City.
Local officials worked together to advocate for its creation to bolster funding for highway, road and public transit improvements as it has become harder in recent years to compete with regional authorities in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads for limited state transportation funding.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation last year authorizing the creation of the CVTA alongside a 0.7% increase in the sales and use tax and a 7.6-cent per gallon increase on wholesale gas that went into effect a few months later. Half of the approximately $200 million in estimated tax revenue will be allocated proportionally to the nine localities, with 35% reserved for regionally significant transportation projects. The remaining 15% is directed to GRTC.
The upcoming governance study is likely to highlight the limited availability of public transit service in the region.
Fixed route bus service has been concentrated in the city and parts of Henrico County for the last five decades. Chesterfield has owned half of the company since 1988, but has historically limited bus service to just a few commuter routes, declining to fund frequent route service.
But the opening of the new 7.6-mile Pulse rapid transit line in 2018 marked a shift in regional cooperation and expansion of service beyond city limits.
Shortly after the launch of the Pulse, local officials allocated funds to expand bus routes to Short Pump Town Center in Henrico and further down Jefferson Davis Highway to John Tyler Community College in Chesterfield County.
Recent regional transit plans envision additional improvements, such as higher frequency routes, expansion of the Pulse system to include north-south corridors, expanded bus service along Midlothian Turnpike and connections to areas such as Ashland and Chester.
GRTC operates as its own corporation owned by both Richmond and Chesterfield. The two localities each own a 50% share.
Julie Timm, the CEO of GRTC, said she understands why more localities would want a say in how the new GRTC funding should be used, but is wary of a complete overhaul or new layers of bureaucracy.
"I believe that we are functioning very well now," she said. "I don't know there needs to be a change. ... Hopefully this study will give them perspective on how well this agency is being run - and maybe some places we can improve to have better coordination, understanding and transparency into how decisions are made."
Potential scenarios, she said, could include amending the company's bylaws or more localities buying into the company. Another option would be the creation of a regional district commission that includes all of the localities. Timm said she thinks it would need to be one or the other to avoid complications.
Parsons said he does not think a new regional commission should replace GRTC. While Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads operate with regional commissions, they stitch together multiple transit systems with different service areas or manage several modes of public transit, such as light rail and buses.
"I'm hopeful that we can see some good practical, implementable changes rather than blowing something up and starting over," Parsons said. "I don't think that would help push the region forward as much as using what we have and expanding it."
Timm said she's hopeful that the process can be a lesson for regional officials who are not familiar with how the company is managed now in conjunction with local elected officials and regional planning organizations.
