Otoniel Marroquin was swimming with his family at College Creek when he went underwater and never resurfaced, said James City County police spokesman Tayleb Brooks.

Brooks said officers and emergency crews were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the beach, which is off the James River. The spot, which has warning signs posted that say the creek is not safe for swimming because of rip tides and deep water, has been the site of drownings in previous years.