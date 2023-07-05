JAMES CITY — A 19-year-old Henrico County man drowned Sunday at a swimming spot off the Colonial Parkway, authorities said.
Otoniel Marroquin was swimming with his family at
College Creek when he went underwater and never resurfaced, said James City County police spokesman Tayleb Brooks.
Brooks said officers and emergency crews were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the beach, which is off the James River. The spot, which has warning signs posted that say the creek is not safe for swimming because of rip tides and deep water, has been the site of drownings in previous years.
Marroquin’s body was recovered around 8:30 p.m. about 100 to 150 yards from the shoreline in about 15 feet of water, Brooks said.
