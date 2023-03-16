Construction on the second phase of the Otterdale Road drainage improvement project in Chesterfield County is progressing ahead of schedule.

The Kokosing Construction Co. completed bridge foundation activities at the Blackman Creek crossing, setting the stage for phase two to wrap up before the projected May completion date.

Creek grading, installation of protective rubble, dry swale installations and erosion and sediment control maintenance are among the activities that are set to be finished over the next several weeks at Blackman Creek.

After a massive rainfall caused flooding along Otterdale Road in August 2020, the Chesterfield County Board approved a $26.2 million bond sale for the drainage project a month later. The board granted a contract to the family-owned, Ohio-based Kokosing in January 2022 to work on the project.

The first phase of the Otterdale Road project wrapped up in October, a month ahead of schedule, with the replacement of an undersized drainage culvert and the construction of a new bridge at the Horsepen Creek crossing.

The third and final phase of construction will begin in June at the Otterdale Branch crossing. Advance tree clearing has already been completed in preparation for the summer work at Otterdale. The entire project is scheduled to end in May 2024.

