‘Our people are the bedrock;’ Hanover’s proposed school budget offers raises, perks and new schools

Hanover County School Superintendent Michael Gill presented his proposed FY2023 budget Tuesday night, a robust $277.5 million plan that starts with 5% salary increases for all employees and throws in up to 2% longevity enhancements; provides additional money for specific job categories; funds critical positions for mental health, substitutes, career and technical education; and provides for the construction and renovation of several elementary schools.
If approved by the School Board next month and the Board of Supervisors later this spring, the budget would take effect July 1.
The proposed plan underscores what the school division values most — its people — particularly as they’ve faced the “absolutely surreal” circumstances over the past 22 months, Gill said.
“Our people are the bedrock, the foundation of our motto — a tradition of excellence,” Gill said about the school division’s roughly 3,500 full- and part-time employees. “They show up each and every day and serve the students and serve our community to the very best of their ability, no matter the circumstances.”
All employees will see a 5% increase. To further underscore his commitment, Gill said, he’s offering longevity increases to reward employees for their years of service, while addressing the compression issues that arise when veteran employees and those with fewer years of service have similar salaries.
The longevity money is awarded in five-year intervals for service in Hanover schools. Anyone with five to nine years, for example, gets an additional 1%, then every five years after that means an additional .25% increase. In total, anyone with 25 years of service will get 2% more, for a total salary increase of 7%.
Separately, internal salary scales are being created for specific jobs — nurses, administrative assistants, principals and directors, food service employees and custodians — to address compression in those areas but also to bring them in line with salaries in neighboring school divisions. Gill also said food service jobs will start at $12 per hour, and custodial jobs will start at $13 per hour.
In a push to address the teacher and substitute shortages plaguing schools both nationally and locally, Gill said his plan includes four assigned substitutes at each high school, three at middle schools and one in each elementary school, except for the two largest elementary schools — Cool Spring and Kersey Creek, which will have two.
Additionally, teachers who pick up classes when substitutes aren’t available will continue to earn $28.37 per hour, as was announced earlier this school year. Gill said $500,000 has been earmarked specifically for those payments.
In a continued nod toward mental and behavioral health and counseling, Gill is proposing eight positions to support those areas. He’s also offering two additional positions to address work-based learning and career and technical education, as well as two advanced studies coordinators to work within the four high schools to help with dual enrollment, AP and the county’s Advanced College Academy. He’s proposed two additional positions for English language learners, as well as an additional part-time safety specialist.
Another perk for employees: Gill is proposing to rescind tuition for employees who live outside Hanover, but want their children to attend Hanover schools. Currently, school and county employees pay $1,500 for their children to be enrolled in Hanover schools.
The $175 million, five-year capital improvements plan — of which $51.4 million is included in this proposed budget — includes the new school that will consolidate and replace John M. Gandy and Henry Clay Elementary schools in Ashland, but also replacement schools for Battlefield Park and Washington-Henry elementary schools and renovations at Beaverdam Elementary.
The School Board will have a public hearing on the budget next Tuesday , Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to vote on the budget at its Feb. 8 board meeting. The school budget then heads to the Board of Supervisors for review as part of the county’s budget process. Adoption of a county budget is likely scheduled for April 13.
