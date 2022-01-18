‘Our people are the bedrock;’ Hanover’s proposed school budget offers raises, perks and new schools

The longevity money is awarded in five-year intervals for service in Hanover schools. Anyone with five to nine years, for example, gets an additional 1%, then every five years after that means an additional .25% increase. In total, anyone with 25 years of service will get 2% more, for a total salary increase of 7%.

Separately, internal salary scales are being created for specific jobs — nurses, administrative assistants, principals and directors, food service employees and custodians — to address compression in those areas but also to bring them in line with salaries in neighboring school divisions. Gill also said food service jobs will start at $12 per hour, and custodial jobs will start at $13 per hour.

In a push to address the teacher and substitute shortages plaguing schools both nationally and locally, Gill said his plan includes four assigned substitutes at each high school, three at middle schools and one in each elementary school, except for the two largest elementary schools — Cool Spring and Kersey Creek, which will have two.

Additionally, teachers who pick up classes when substitutes aren’t available will continue to earn $28.37 per hour, as was announced earlier this school year. Gill said $500,000 has been earmarked specifically for those payments.