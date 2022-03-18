'Our youth have nothing to do': Advocates for underserved neighborhoods in Richmond demand fully open community centers

In Richmond's East End, kids from Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court don't have access to an indoor basketball gym in their neighborhood.

So they must be brought by van to Fulton Hill, where there is an indoor court at the Powhatan Recreation Center. And because of a missed paperwork deadline, the East End kids can't play in the city's neighborhood basketball league. To fill the gap, Calvin Corbin Jr. has been volunteering his time on Monday nights to coach them at the Powhatan facility.

In South Richmond, at the LaFayette Gardens apartment complex, 21-year-old DeAndre Broidy volunteers his time to coach kids boxing on a strip of mulch and dirt where he said there used to be a playground. He says the nearby T.B. Smith Community Center on Ruffin Road has a playground for preschool kids, but offers nothing for older ones.

"You've got to be like 2 or 3 to enjoy that," Broidy says.

Volunteers like Corbin and Broidy fill huge voids in some of Richmond's most underserved neighborhoods, where many kids have fewer opportunities and not nearly enough constructive things to do, say advocates for these communities.

On Old Warwick Road, a visit to the Southside Community Center well after school hours on March 11 found the facility shut to the public with a sign on the door saying: "There is No Open Gym!!!" Even the outdoor basketball court was locked off with a chain and surrounded by a tall fence. The skate park was empty.

"Why is it here if kids don't have access to it?" asked Dantell Richardson, who was standing outside the facility that Friday afternoon. "It's not a community center because you don't want kids to have access to it."

On the previous day, March 10, the director of the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities told three city council members at a public meeting that the facilities "are opened back up." In an email on Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said that the 14 community centers operated by the department are open for structured programming, and that open gym time will come back on Monday.

Advocates for families in Richmond's underserved neighborhoods have been demanding that the community centers open fully to the public and that the city provide more programs to keep young people busy. This is a necessity if the city wants to address its gun violence problem in a meaningful way, these advocates say. The city finished 2021 with 90 homicides as reported by the Richmond Police Department, the highest number in 17 years.

"We talk about violence in our city and there are no outlets," said Keisha Cummings, CEO and founder of 2Love LLC, a consulting company that specializes in bringing communities together. "The recreation centers are not open."

In addition to the Southside Community Center, a reporter visited the community centers on Ruffin Road and at Creighton Court and Whitcomb Court on March 11, in the late afternoon. The one at Whitcomb was closed and locked at 4:46 p.m. The doors of the small facilities at Creighton and on Ruffin Road were open, but empty of any children or activities.

In a special two-year budget, Mayor Levar Stoney has proposed using $40 million from the city's share of federal COVID-19 aid from the American Rescue Plan Act for building community centers at T.B. Smith Park on Ruffin Road and Lucks Field in the Mosby neighborhood. The city also has earmarked $16 million for a renovation and expansion of the Southside Community Center to include an auxiliary gym, a boxing studio, media production rooms, a teaching kitchen and administrative office space.

City officials are meeting with the community to discuss what amenities and programs residents would like to see. But it could be years before the projects are completed, as officials are hoping that the new T.B. Smith and Lucks Field centers will be open by the end of 2024.

"What are the kids supposed to do in the meantime?" Cummings asked.

***

On Monday night, the basketball gym at Powhatan Recreation Center was alive with 13-year-old and 14-year-old boys, who mostly are from Mosby and Whitcomb courts, warming up before practice.

"We're really just playing basketball with our brothers, just having fun — staying out of the streets and stuff like that," said Kiontai Barbour, a 13-year-old Binford Middle School student, while taking a break from warm-ups.

Antwain Tindall, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Spartan Academy, adds: "You get out of the house, come to the gym, have fun, you don't have to be around the violence all day."

Jovan Watson, 14, pointed out that the team almost wasn't allowed to have a season this winter, and that he's grateful that Corbin, their coach, agreed to volunteer. Other community advocates, including Cummings, have been showing up to cheer them on when they play on Monday nights, and serving up hot meals to the kids after they play.

"They made something for us that we could still play," said Watson, a ninth grader at Church Hill Academy. "We have somewhere to go Mondays. Even afterward they feed us and we don't have to worry about going home and eating."

Corbin, 57, who lives one block from Lucks Field near Mosby Court, travels often to officiate football, basketball and baseball games. He also is a volunteer sports coach for East End children. The kids in Mosby were excluded from the city's neighborhood basketball league this season because a deadline for registering the players was missed.

Mosby residents have access to nearby Lucks Field, which has an outdoor basketball court and sports field, but no indoor court. So Corbin started coaching the kids at the Powhatan facility, where they play among themselves instead of against other teams. Corbin is coordinating the effort with staff from the parks and recreation department, which is providing transportation for the kids from Mosby to the Powhatan facility.

Corbin and other advocates for East End residents say that kids in Mosby Court often get short shrift when it comes to funding, and they have an unfair reputation as being bad kids because of the gun violence that plagues the community. The reality, they say, is that there are many good kids. They just need some direction.

"I want to make sure these kids don't get that thing in their head that we don't care about them," Corbin said. "I just want the funding to come back because our youth have nothing to do. We're raising kids just to send them to jail, and I don't see that as an alternative."

Residents of Richmond's public housing communities are among the poorest in the region, with an average household income of $13,630 per year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The average household income in Mosby Court is even lower at $11,535.

The public housing communities also have higher concentrations of violent crime. Over the past three years, Mosby had the most homicides of any neighborhood in the city, followed closely by Whitcomb.

A few days into March, two men ages 19 and 21 were found dead from gunfire on two different streets within a few blocks from Lucks Field. Police believe the two deaths are connected.

The following night, March 7, while standing on the basketball court at Powhatan Recreation Center, Corbin told his players that he had been worried about them and encouraged them not to think about the previous night's violence.

"That's the neighborhood — that's not us," he said, speaking to the players at mid-court before they started playing. "This is why I started this program right here. For a couple hours a day every Monday, you all are in here. You're not out there in the streets with the cussing and the fussing."

He also lectured the boys that they need to use condoms if they are having sex and emphasized the importance of making good grades.

Corbin encouraged the boys to call him or Patricia Mealey if they need to talk.

Mealey, a Church Hill resident, is a passionate supporter of the kids and has been attending Monday night's games and helping to organize them. She also attended a recent meeting that city officials had with East End community members to talk about the future of Lucks Field.

In the new facility at Lucks Field, Mealey would like to see a program for parents to get their GEDs, so they have more opportunities for themselves and their families, as well as a mental health program for children who are grieving the deaths of their friends.

"These kids right here have got the potential to do whatever their heart desires," Mealey said. "We just need mentors. We need the community to get involved with our kids. We need to take the streets back."

Mealey, who has lost two sons to gun violence, noted that many children in the East End have never been outside their community. She would like to see more resources that would allow them to go on field trips or watch a baseball game at The Diamond or attend a VCU basketball game.

"We've all got to come together as one," Mealey said. "There's so much beefing going on with different areas. Now we're showing them that the kids can get along with one another and play with one another."

Mealey and other advocates say the city used to have a lot more resources for them when they were kids.

Years ago, children in the neighborhood used to be able to use the gym inside nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, but that's no longer the case, say several residents who grew up in Mosby.

Tamara Jenkins, a spokeswoman for parks and recreation, said the department has been unable to use Richmond Public School facilities since the start of the pandemic two years ago, but that officials have been working since last fall to renew a shared-use agreement.

Jenkins said the city has $5.8 million budgeted for operational and personnel costs related to recreational programming and out-of-school services for the fiscal year that ends June 30. Mayor Stoney has proposed increasing funding for both by about $2 million next year, she said. The increase would also support a gun violence prevention program.

While recreational programs are available for the public, Jenkins said the parks division has been slowly working its way back to opening facilities after closing them at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said its facilities have also been used over the past two years to help the school district operate virtual learning centers while schools were closed and provide after-school childcare, and to distribute meals, laptops and school supplies to families.

***

Chris Frelke, director of the parks and recreation department, gave a presentation March 10 to the city council's Education and Human Services Standing Committee. He discussed spending plans for Lucks Field, T.B. Smith and the Calhoun Family Investment Center at Gilpin Court.

The Calhoun Center used to be a hub of recreation in Gilpin Court, but it fell into disrepair over the years and the indoor pool has sat empty since 2013. The facility was partially reopened last year to kids in the neighborhood after a strong push from residents, community advocates and others to remodel and reopen it.

Brothers Concerned for Gilpin, a group formed last year by men who grew up in Gilpin Court in the 70s, has been holding events for children at the center and have talked to officials and residents about what improvements need to be made to playgrounds in Gilpin and what programs would be best for the Calhoun Center.

In September, Mayor Stoney proposed using federal funds to upgrade the center and reopen the pool. His administration has said the money was contingent upon the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority transferring ownership of the property to the city, which Felke said is still in the works.

"People often say they want things to do," Felke said at the March 10 committee meeting. "They want places for their families to be able to go and have opportunities. And these spaces will do those, especially in our communities of most need first."

After Felke's presentation, Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who chairs the committee, told Felke that she was hearing that the community centers are closed.

"We're trying to explain that we're rolling out all these new community centers and folks are pointing to MLK — apparently Southside Community Center is closed now for the public. What are we doing with our current community centers, some of which are closed?"

"They're opened back up," Felke replied, adding that it has been challenging during the pandemic to provide enough space for kids to safely congregate in some of the smaller facilities. He noted that MLK is another topic because RPS manages the school.

"We are utilizing the space as best we can," he said. "We just have very small spaces."

Lynch said it's important to make sure there is funding for programs and not just for construction and renovations.

"It's not an inexpensive thing to run good programming and intervention for our kids, and they deserve that," she said. "And that, I believe, is your vision.

"We want to fully fund and commit ourselves to this programming, because that's the antidote to gun violence and it's the antidote to social isolation in our communities."

Staff writers Sean McGoey and C. Suarez Rojas contributed to this report.