Outdoor curiosities: Forest Hill Park pyramid

This article was originally published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch's magazine Discover Richmond in August 2019.

A strange pyramid emerged from the brush at Forest Hill Park several years ago, and local sleuths still can't explain the rocky oddity.

"I've done research before and encountered stone walls, but this is ridiculous," said Pat Wood, president of the nonprofit Friends of Forest Hill Park.

This South Side Stonehenge stands about 10 feet tall, nearly hidden among the trees in the southeastern corner of the 105-acre park along Forest Hill Avenue.

The mostly granite pyramid was covered with ivy and weeds until volunteers from the Friends group stripped away the greenery in 2011.

People have been trying to solve the puzzle of the pyramid ever since.

Various theories suggested the pyramid could mark a burial site for the enslaved, or it could be a feature from a long-ago azalea garden. It could be some form of ancient art, or maybe a memorial to Confederate soldiers – like the much bigger granite pyramid in Hollywood Cemetery.

"Literally a hundred ideas at least and all of them wrong," area resident Lee Shewmake told the RTD in 2014.

One popular hypothesis holds that the pyramid was a monument to a friendly bear – possibly a pet – that wandered the Forest Hill area a century or so ago.

"Beloved by visitors, the bear behaved well enough to earn a place at many a picnic blanket," Shewmake said in the 2014 story. "When at last the bear departed this world, his human friends decided that a monument to mark his final resting place was in order.

"Hope you are not disappointed that the pyramid is not a neolithic UFO landing marker."

But the bear story doesn't fly for everyone.

Wood and colleagues investigated the pyramid in 2017, even checking newspapers from the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

"We found no mention of [the pyramid] in city newspapers of the time, which told us it was not built to memorialize anyone or anything," Wood said.

Richmond obtained the Forest Hill property in 1933 and turned it into a park. In a 2018 article for the Friends newsletter, Wood examined the idea that the pyramid may have been a type of sundial for a pre-park plantation, maybe going back to the 1700s. (The land's first documented owner was William Byrd III, son of Richmond's founder.)

"It's a good theory," Wood said, "but we have no proof."

So the power of this pyramid continues to lie in its mystery.

***

Forest Hill Park features some stonework that is better-known: The Old Stone House there had been part of an estate – called Boscobel (from the Italian for "beautiful woods") – that landowner, jurist and railroad entrepreneur Holden Rhodes developed in the 1830s and 1840s.

Late in that century, the land was developed into an amusement park, which operated until 1932 and was a destination for riders of Richmond's streetcars – the Old Stone House was the park's trolley stop. With the land subsequently deeded to the city, Depression-era federal projects used the skills of unemployed craftsmen and stonemasons to bring new features to the park.