Over his own objections, Richmond superintendent offers plans that would change duties of police in schools

Frank Valdez from the Legal Aid Justice Center, a nonprofit that has called for the removal of police from Virginia’s schools, told the School Board that having students be mentored by a police officer would cause “unnecessary surveillance.”

“SROs are not employees of RPS ... and the idea of SROs having student caseloads raises concerns about information sharing with law enforcement,” Valdez said. He also urged the board, on behalf of the Legal Aid Justice Center, to remove police in schools no later than the 2022-23 school year.

Valerie Slater, a prison abolitionist who oversees Rise For Youth, an organization seeking alternatives to youth incarceration, questioned why the role of police officers might expand beyond what’s expected in adjacent county schools at Richmond schools serving high percentages of Black youth.

“I want to know, is it happening in Short Pump? Is it happening in Scott’s Addition? Is it happening … even in Chesterfield?” she said. “It’s my question because in the communities where the affluent live, where they have all of the resources, they have all of the opportunities for children … those aren’t the communities that are attempting to solve every problem with [the] police.”