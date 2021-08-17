Over his own objections, Richmond superintendent offers plans that would expand duties of police in schools

A year after punctuating an emotional, student-led town hall spurred by the nation's racial reckoning with a pitch to remove police from city schools, Superintendent Jason Kamras is preparing the School Board to expand their role.
It's a recommendation he's making over his own objections, in response to what he describes as the will of the board. The board on Monday was supposed to have its first public discussion about the use of police in schools since last year. The body instead opted to pick the issue up next month.
“I think school is not a place where police belong,” Kamras said in an interview before the meeting. “I also recognize that, frankly, the [School Board] votes just aren't there to take that action and a significant part of the community has also shared... they find some safety in having those individuals there.”
The plan Kamras has proposed, steered by that feedback and a pragmatism borne of helming a school system into its third year disrupted by the pandemic, contemplates expanding the duties of officers beyond policing hallways to mentoring students; a "diversion program" to reduce arrests in schools; and establishing a 10-person committee with negotiating changes to the Memorandum of Understanding with the city's police department, among other things. He then wants to revisit a conversation of the future of the SRO program in 2023 when the memorandum of understanding expires.
Draft changes include lessening the intimidating appearances of police and school security officers by having police wear a “soft” uniform. The district also has effectively changed the job description and title for school security officers, unarmed guards who are employed by RPS.
School security officers in RPS would be called “Care and Safety Associates” and conduct home visits, lead conflict resolution circles among students, and essentially do more restorative work in hopes of reducing suspensions. In the truncated 2019-20 school year, RPS students missed 18,000 days of school altogether due to out-of-school suspensions. The district also saw more than 121 arrests that same year. Data from the Virginia Juvenile Justice Department shows that a majority of juvenile intake complaints made by SROs in Richmond between 2017 and 2020 were against Black children. Black children were disproportionately impacted in school districts across the state, according to the data.
The changes Kamras is proposing are rooted in efforts the school district took up last year, after police tear gassed peaceful protestors at the Robert E. Lee Monument. Officials conducted a 90-day review of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Richmond Police Department and RPS, which found there were 121 arrests in the 2019-20 school year. A majority of the arrests took place at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle school, where the School Board met Monday.
When a group of students said they didn’t feel a police presence in their schools was necessary, Kamras announced that he would recommend removing them, to varied reactions. Much of Richmond's school staff, a majority of whom is Black, said they feared for their safety if police were removed.
Families shared their hesitation of the possible removal of police from schools in Kamras' presentation, including one concerned about violence at Huguenot High School, which had the highest number of arrests in the district in 2018, and another, who said the SRO at Armstrong High School has always helped with “problematic students."
Kamras also said last year that he would ask City Council to reallocate money to fund SROs so RPS could beef up its own mental health support in schools. The Richmond Police Department has paid upward of $800,000 to police officers stationed in RPS schools according to a FOIA response made by The Times-Dispatch. The School Board didn't discuss budget implications of removing police from schools during budget season.
Kenya Gibson, who, alongside former second district representative Scott Barlow, kickstarted the conversation of removing police from schools, said Kamras' recommendation does not start any of the work to reduce arrests in Richmond's schools.
"This discussion about police in schools began after [the] murder of an unarmed Black man. The fabric of our city was forever changed when the monuments came down, but our work as a city isn't done when we are still sending middle school students home with a police record," Gibson said in a statement.
Frank Valdez from the Legal Aid Justice Center, a nonprofit that has called for the removal of police from Virginia's schools, told the School Board that having students be mentored by a police officer would cause "unnecessary surveillance."
"SROs are not employees of RPS... and the idea of SROs having student caseloads raises concerns about information sharing with law enforcement," Valdez said. He also urged the board, on behalf of the Legal Aid Justice Center, to remove police in schools no later than the 2022-23 school year.
Valerie Slater, a prison abolitionist who oversees Rise For Youth, an organization seeking alternatives to youth incarceration, questioned why the role of police officers might expand beyond what's expected in adjacent county schools at Richmond schools serving high percentages of Black youth.
“I want to know, is it happening in Short Pump? Is it happening in Scott’s Addition? Is it happening… even in Chesterfield?” she said. “It's my question because in the communities where the affluent live, where they have all of the resources, they have all of the opportunities for children… those aren’t the communities that are attempting to solve every problem with [the] police.”
Barlow, a former 2nd District School Board member who kickstarted the conversation last year, said he hoped the board would have discussed the matter more. His replacement, Mariah White, told The Times-Dispatch she was in favor of a police presence while she was running for office last year. There are four new faces on the Richmond School Board, and so far, only two members have said they support an end to the Memorandum of Understanding -- Gibson and Stephanie Rizzi.
"I think the writing's been on the wall since November that there wasn't broad support across the board to do this," Barlow said in an interview. "My hope was that the board would be pushing for discussion about how the school district reduces arrests and provide more provides more student support."
A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
This story has been corrected to note that Kamras plans to revisit the program in 2023 when the MOU expires.
