Overwhelmingly, Richmond survey respondents say they want school to remain virtual

In his newsletter, Kamras noted that he understood the downsides of virtual school, and why about 40% of survey respondents expressed that they would like to see an in-person option.

“Virtual school is, for most kids, better than virtual school, and I am eager to get our kids back to,” he said in an interview.

However, Richmond students and staff, who are mostly Black and Hispanic, have told him about how they’ve lost family members and friends to the disease, who are likely part of the disproportionate rates of Black and Hispanic people who were hospitalized for the disease in Richmond. It might explain why 70% of Black families, Kamras said, said they would prefer that RPS remains completely virtual.

“The experience of COVID particularly for our Black and Latino families and staff has been very dire,” he said in an interview.. “Folks had a very personal and visceral connection to this pandemic and don't want to do anything to exacerbate it.”

80% of the nearly 2,000 staff members who responded to the survey said they preferred if RPS remained virtual, which also poses a different challenge for an attempt to return to in-person learning.