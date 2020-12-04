Overwhelmingly, Richmond survey respondents say they want school to remain virtual

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras has decided to recommend that the school district remain virtual for the Spring 2021 semester, in part because 80% of teachers and 67% of families who responded to a survey said they would not be comfortable returning to in-person learning due to COVID-19.
The Richmond School Board voted in July to remain virtual this fall, and Richmond has been the only district to decide to remain virtual. Last month, Henrico County Public Schools pulled back on its October decision to bring students back starting on Nov. 30 due to rising COVID-19 infections in the area. Chesterfield County schools have slowly been pulling student cohorts out of school buildings for the same reason. Hanover County is the only district in the Richmond region to continue holding in person classes for students who opted in, and those who do attend school in person five days a week.
Out of the 5,803 survey responses from Richmond families, 3,595 said they would prefer that RPS remain completely virtual for the next semester. That’s a little more than half of the survey respondents. About 47% said they would prefer if RPS opted to provide some form of in-person instruction for all students or select students.
Second District School Board member Scott Barlow said he was not surprised by the survey results, and he plans to support Kamras’ recommendation.
“It's not lost on most people the disparities that we see with respect to virus infections and outcomes,” Barlow said in an interview. “We see a light at the end of the tunnel. Now just making sure we get out of it safely.”
Richmond is now in the highest-risk category for transmission according to metrics from the Virginia Department of Health. One of the three core indicators to determine is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, which Richmond sits at 305 new cases as of Wednesday, Dec. 2. On Thursday, Richmond hit a new peak in the number of COVID-19 infections, which also weighed Kamras' decision to make the recommendation.
The other two core indicators for transmission risk in schools are percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, which was at 3.8% on Thursday, Dec. 3, and the ability to offer spread mitigating tactics like mask wearing, social distancing, and school cleanliness. Data has shown that schools don't drive community transmission, but Kamras said he doesn't want to take the chance of anyone testing positive because of schools.
All signs have pointed to RPS remaining virtual in recent months. In October, Kamras said that due to rising infection rates, he was "not optimistic" about a 2021 return.
While most RPS students are attending school virtually, they have still been infected with COVID-19. Most recently, a YMCA child care center at Miles Jones Elementary School is closed until Dec. 9 due to a staff member testing positive for the novel coronavirus. In October, a bus driver in RPS died due to COVID-19 complications.
In his newsletter, Kamras noted that he understood the downsides of virtual school, and why about 40% of survey respondents expressed that they would like to see an in-person option.
“Virtual school is, for most kids, better than virtual school, and I am eager to get our kids back to,” he said in an interview.
However, Richmond students and staff, who are mostly Black and Hispanic, have told him about how they’ve lost family members and friends to the disease, who are likely part of the disproportionate rates of Black and Hispanic people who were hospitalized for the disease in Richmond. It might explain why 70% of Black families, Kamras said, said they would prefer that RPS remains completely virtual.
“The experience of COVID particularly for our Black and Latino families and staff has been very dire,” he said in an interview.. “Folks had a very personal and visceral connection to this pandemic and don't want to do anything to exacerbate it.”
80% of the nearly 2,000 staff members who responded to the survey said they preferred if RPS remained virtual, which also poses a different challenge for an attempt to return to in-person learning.
“It is nearly impossible to run an in-person program with one-fifth of our staff,” Kamras said. “There's not likely to be a perfect match between the teachers that want to come back and the families that want to come back… Imagine you have half of your secondary teachers say ‘we're going to come back,’ but none of your elementary teachers. Then what do you do with the elementary kids who want to come back?”
Kai Banks, a Black parent in RPS whose son, Aaren, is in middle school, said she wanted to see Richmond schools move to allow selected students to attend school in person but likely would not send her own student back.
“I'm just super thankful that I have the option to be home with them and since I do, I would send him,” she said. “I do believe that there needs to be another option for families and children that [virtual school] does not work for.”
She also said that she would like to see the survey reach more families. There are about 21,000 students in Richmond Public Schools’ K-12 population, but just 5,803 people filled out the survey. The survey was web-based, and a number of RPS families don’t have access to quality internet. Banks, who once served on RPS’ reopening committee, said that if the district can mail out report cards, they can also mail out surveys as well.
“I just want to make sure that we're hearing from you know as many people as possible that are impacted.”
The Richmond School Board is slated to vote on the matter on Monday at its 6 p.m. meeting.
