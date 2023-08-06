Caitlin Antes was beaming as she and the other 19 paddlers, steerer and drummer, co-workers from Page Auto Group, stepped out of their boat and past the bright, multicolored dragon head at the bow.

“We won!” she grinned. “We only had one practice for an hour.”

In fact, the first-time competitors that Antes rounded up from the Henrico and Hanover county family of auto dealerships powered through the 500-meter Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival course on the James River 12 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in their heat.

“It was a lot more fun than I thought it’d be,” she said.

While club teams like the Charlotte Fury practice a couple of times a week and race in half a dozen of the 10 dragon boat race events producer GWN Dragon Boat has staged in different cities since 2009, it is not just drummer-coordinated paddling that wins the day, said Fury captain Kim Wong.

“Sometimes, it’s just power,” he said.

The Stemmers, a team from Altria Group’s downtown research center, turned on the power in their afternoon race, finishing just seven seconds behind the winning team from McKesson, a medical supplies company.

But by then, drummer Weiling Li figured she needed to break with one dragon boat tradition.

“I didn’t drum,” she said. “I was just yelling. ... I didn’t think they could hear me in our first race.”

Still, as the team sprinted in the final 20 meters of the race, Li said she was not sure if it was because she picked up her 1-2-3-4-5 count or not.

“Everybody was shouting,” she said. “We were all so excited.”

The Stemmers were one of three Altria teams racing Saturday; co-workers from Truist, Markel Group, Dominion Energy, Woodfin and Alfa Laval also competed, along with club teams from Charlotte and Washington, D.C.

GWN pitches dragon boat racing as a team-building exercise.

“We have people from Arizona, Michigan and Richmond here,” said Altria Group Distribution Co. team captain Monica Hoyos.

“It’s a way to really get to know people we don’t see every day,” she said.

The event featured 24 races over a 500-meter course on the flat water of the James River. It takes between 2½ to 3½ minutes of hard paddling to finish a heat.

Some 22 teams signed up for the event. Fees to participate ranged from $1,045 to $1,745.

Richmond is the fifth of the 10 events the promoter, GWN, expects to stage this year.

“It’s a lot of fun — and it’s not as hot as it was last year,” said Randy Crow, team captain of the Organized Chaos club team from Charlotte.

Richmond spring festivals: Dominion Riverrock & Richmond Greek Festival Dominion Energy Riverrock Lebanese Food Fest Richmond Greek Festival