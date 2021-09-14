Parents of children with disabilities struggle to find child care in the Richmond area

Autism can be detected in children by 2 but many do not receive a final diagnosis until much older, according to the CDC, especially in girls. Which leaves parents in the lurch when their children are displaying challenging behaviors, but no one knows why. It can take up to a year in some cases to get a diagnosis with long waitlists for adequate providers.

After being kicked out of several daycares when Natalie was 3, Branam sought a diagnosis. It took three different tries with three different companies, but finally, they received the diagnosis that Natalie had autism.

“It helped us tremendously in learning what was going on and why she was so stressed,” Branam said. But once they had that diagnosis, Branam was told by the preschool that if she wanted her daughter to continue to attend, Branam would need to hire a full-time caregiver to accompany her.

“Paying for daycare on top of a fulltime caregiver was not an option for us,” Branam said. In Virginia, the average annual cost to have a child Natalie’s age in daycare is around $11,500, with monthly bills around $900 to $1,000.

Branam looked for more daycares. At the beginning of the pandemic, Natalie was just settling into her new daycare while Warren was kicked out of his. Both ended up at home with their parents during the lockdown.