Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The plain and simple update is this: Patches, the exorbitantly obese rescue cat, has lost more than three pounds since his first doctor's visit after going to live with Kay Ford 11 weeks ago and almost seven pounds since being surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

But there is so much more to the story.

Patches has gone from an overweight, 6-year-old cat that at a stunning 42 pounds was a peculiar curiosity to a gradually-slimming-down, completely charming boy who has become a worldwide sensation.

Because of the considerable interest in Patches before she adopted him, Ford felt a responsibility to keep his fans informed of his weight loss progress, so she turned to social media. With her delightful daily posts, she has done that and then some. She has engaged an international following that has rallied around Patches, cheering his every move (and every few ounces of his slow, but steady weight loss) and, in the process, found something that is too often in short supply these days: community.

“What this has become is much more than a weight loss journal for Patches,” said Ford, standing in the kitchen of her Mechanicsville home last week. “It’s beyond anything I ever imagined.”

Her Patches’ Journey Facebook page now has 37,000 followers from more than 60 countries. A follower from Antarctica recently joined, giving Patches fans on all seven continents. And these are not empty numbers. These are people who participate in everything Ford posts about Patches.

When Patches coughed up a hairball the other week — a major milestone in that he had been so uncomfortably bulky he couldn’t even groom himself until recently — the post received more than 6,000 “likes” and more than 500 comments. Way more than when Ford posted pictures of me holding Patches, so I’m thinking the only way we can look at this is that I’m holding Patches back a bit.

I wrote about Patches in late April, soon after he arrived at Ford’s home, and I wanted to write about him once more before retiring. I’ve been following along, just like thousands of others, enthralled by not only Patches’ weight loss challenge but also his seemingly smooth transition to his new family. Besides Ford, there are “siblings”: his look-alike, save for about 25 pounds, brother, Wellesley, and Bella, the totally lovable, totally tiny Yorkshire Terrier. Patches has evolved from staying to himself in a retreat Ford set up for him in the pantry off the kitchen to spending all of his time with the rest of the family, playing and sprawling and splooting in the sunshine streaming through the front door.

He has emerged, Ford says, into being “one cool dude.” Photogenic, too.

I’m also fascinated by what Ford has created on Facebook (and on Instagram): an uplifting environment of positivity and genuine humanity. She’s like a preschool teacher, setting a genial tone for the page’s followers, posting heartwarming photos and snippets about Patches’ day, sharing details about the house for Patches that her grandsons constructed in her dining room, and reading stories written by a group of second-graders in East Wenatchee, Washington, who took on Patches as a class project.

Whenever things look like they might be trending toward getting a little testy among followers, as things online sometimes do, Ford deftly steers the Good Ship Patches — and the conversation — into calmer waters.

“It’s been so much fun,” she said. “I have never laughed so much in my entire life. The followers make me laugh. Patches makes me laugh. Wellesley makes me laugh.”

She’s used her newfound platform to spread not only sunniness but to do good for others. When Richmond Animal Care and Control went through a rough patch recently when it rescued some horses and had to temporarily close its shelter because of a canine flu outbreak, Ford encouraged her followers to donate to RACC, and many did.

Ford has discovered followers come to the page not only to learn about the dry reports about ounces and pounds — he weighed 35.02 pounds at his “Wednesday weigh-in” on July 5 — but also and maybe mostly for the warmth that Patches represents: optimism, happiness and love.

The other week, a follower posted that she has “struggled with depression lately and watching Patches Journey has brought me joy and hope.” In other places, such a comment might have been an opening for an anonymous troll to launch into a cheap personal attack. At Patches’ Journey? A thread of support.

“I am right there with you on the depression struggle, so huge, loving, supportive hugs to you. Patches has made me smile so much since I started following his journey,” wrote one. Added another: “I’ve battled depression/anxiety since childhood. You're not alone. Patches & his hooman bring us moments of daily joy.”

Replied the original poster: “It’s nice to not feel alone, and, yes, he brings me so much joy.”

To reach this point, Ford has been inspired by her daughter, Kelly, who created a social media following as she shared about the medical challenges of her son. Her Prayers for Finn Facebook page, which has 85,000 followers, has generated a lot of goodwill and hope for others and has led her to partner with the American Heart Association.

The other day, Ford received a lovely note from someone who came to Patches’ Journey after knowing of Prayers for Finn. She noted that Ford “must be an amazing person because you have guided your daughter to be an amazing person. You all are incredible people. Thinkers, givers, sharers, nurturers, creators, problem solvers.”

Ford tears up telling me the story, and she showed me her reply:

“I believe Kelly would concur that any goodness we possess and share began with my mother, Kelly’s grandmother. In an age of no social media, with no fanfare, and no one sharing masses of uplifting, encouraging and beautiful words like folks do here, she quietly changed the live of countless people simply by being kind, by being present when she was in the company of others, by listening and remembering what people said and acting without asking if she thought someone needed help or a kind word or a bouquet of flowers.”

Ford knew I’d “get” it because I knew her mom, Margaret Ford, who died in 2019 and whom I wrote about several times. She was the “daffodil lady” who kindly took an interest in my then-5-year-old son when I interviewed her more than 20 years ago about her prize-winning daffodils, and encouraged him to grow daffodils. She became a friend for life.

So, it seems fitting that one of my last stories for the Richmond Times-Dispatch will conclude with a reference to Margaret Ford.

Kay Ford said her mom would be thrilled that Patches had served as another thread to connect our families.

“Daffodils and cats,” she said. “It’s amazing.”