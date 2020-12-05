Patients weighing risks of pandemic when turning to home health care

Sam Spellman admits it drives him crazy to be home, but he knows he should hunker down during the pandemic.

In the spring, after he was diagnosed with kidney disease, Spellman and his wife initially looked into dialysis centers, where he'd need to go for treatment three times a week, rain or shine. But he went on to opt for what he's found to be more convenient home peritoneal dialysis every night at bedtime, hooking a tube to the one doctors implanted on his abdomen and letting a small machine do the work his kidneys can't.

Being able to control his treatment at home allows Spellman some sense of normalcy in a year where so little feels normal.

“This was the best situation for me. And it still is,” said Spellman, 58, who is seeking a kidney transplant. “I love being home. Drives me crazy being home. But I think I would not feel good going to a clinic three times a week. And also, I can travel with this. I can hook the machine up, load it up in the car. We can travel."

The home health care industry - a $100 billion industry in the U.S. last year - saw a dip early in the pandemic, especially in cases that require a worker to visit a patient's home, but that has reversed course in the last few months.