Patients weighing risks of pandemic when turning to home health care

Sam Spellman admits it drives him crazy to be home, but he knows he should hunker down during the pandemic.
In the spring, after he was diagnosed with kidney disease, Spellman and his wife initially looked into dialysis centers, where he'd need to go for treatment three times a week, rain or shine. But he went on to opt for what he's found to be more convenient home peritoneal dialysis every night at bedtime, hooking a tube to the one doctors implanted on his abdomen and letting a small machine do the work his kidneys can't.
Being able to control his treatment at home allows Spellman some sense of normalcy in a year where so little feels normal.
“This was the best situation for me. And it still is,” said Spellman, 58, who is seeking a kidney transplant. “I love being home. Drives me crazy being home. But I think I would not feel good going to a clinic three times a week. And also, I can travel with this. I can hook the machine up, load it up in the car. We can travel."
The home health care industry - a $100 billion industry in the U.S. last year - saw a dip early in the pandemic, especially in cases that require a worker to visit a patient's home, but that has reversed course in the last few months.
“COVID came in and, just like all other areas of health care, [was] highly disruptive,” said Bill Dombi, president of the National Association for Home Care & Hospice. “And people started avoiding care in the home as much as they were avoiding care anywhere else, because of the transmission risks. ... And, after a while, people started realizing that there is professional infection control in care in the home such that they know what to do to minimize risks — not totally avoid them — of transmitting any virus, or for that matter acquiring a virus from going into somebody's home.”
By Dombi’s estimate, about 12 million Americans receive some form of home health care each year.
Home health care is a sector that has experienced much growth over the past few decades. For one, Dombi said that, among Medicare patients alone, there were about 600,000 people per year receiving home health care services in 1980. That number is now five million.
According to Health Affairs, citing Bureau of Labor statistics, jobs in home health care were expected to grow 54% from 2016 to 2026. Dombi said the trend line pre pandemic was that, with the aging of America, there was greater demand for care in the home.
One in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, up from one in eight in 2000, according to Urban Institute.
“As we have seen more and more improvements in technologies, greater demand because of what home care can do in combination with the technology as a tool,” Dombi said. “And, beyond that, just as a care setting of choice, regardless of age, more and more demand for home services is occurring. And so, pre-COVID, it was on a very positive path, and an ascending path.”
However, when the pandemic hit, that path took a downturn initially. According to Bureau of Labor statistics, there were 1,565,500 home health care employees in the U.S. in March. But the number dipped to 1,461,800 in April. It remained below 1.5 million until August. In October, based on preliminary data, the number was back to 1,535,900.
Debra Pedersen, director of home health with Bon Secours, saw patients asking home health staff to stop making visits or to decrease the frequency of visits because of the coronavirus.
“We saw the volume of patients actually drop significantly in about a two- to three-week period, when COVID hit and when the governor's orders went into effect,” Pedersen said.
Pedersen saw an increase as patients got more comfortable with the notion that risks could be minimized, and as the hold on elective surgeries was lifted by Gov. Ralph Northam on May 1. She said Bon Secours’ associates complete presceenings prior to entering a home or entering the office.
“In some companies [they are] reporting now that their patient population is higher today, as we are in the middle of another surge in the pandemic, than it was prior to COVID,” Dombi said. “Because people are detouring themselves from going into a setting like a nursing home. It hasn't fully returned to normal.”
Dr. David Lanning, interim chief medical officer for VCU Medical Center, co-surgeon-in-chief for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and professor of surgery and pediatrics in the VCU School of Medicine, said that telemedicine is one of the biggest things that has grown as a result of the pandemic. That’s because of fears that the hospital wasn’t a safe place to come, he said.
Instead, patients could connect with their health care provider virtually, from home, perhaps via smartphone or laptop. And there’s a high satisfaction rate from patients, Lanning said.
Similarly, Dombi said that NAHC’s most recent survey showed that 60% of home care companies are now using telehealth, compared to 20-25% before the pandemic.
“They really feel like they can connect with their doctor, and/or healthcare provider,” Lanning said of patients using telemedicine services. “And really, I think, not only improves acute and chronic care. But really does help identify when patients are having issues or problems. And it does connect them with the providers and/or resources to address those issues before they become major complications."
VCU is also testing new mobile tools called eVER Home devices. Lanning said they’re small tablets, similar to the size of a Kindle, that use internet and cell phone signals. And they can connect via Bluetooth to a variety of other tools, from a blood pressure cuff to a thermometer.
“These devices that we purchased will allow pretty much anybody and everybody to have a system whereby they can connect with their provider as they're recovering from whatever medical problem,” Lanning said.
Meanwhile, technology like that used by Spellman allows him to take control of the process with the help of his wife, Cecilia Ham-Spellman, after nurses walked them through it early on. He has an automated dialysis system.
Spellman and his wife converted a dining room in their home to a bedroom where they keep the machine and where Spellman hooks up to it at night, typically at 10 p.m. He has to remain connected for nine hours.
There’s more than a dozen steps to follow in the process, from closing room doors and vents and turning off fans to keep the area uncontaminated, to draining and removing air from the line that connects to the dialysis machine
Ham-Spellman condensed the steps so that their son and daughter can carry copies with them.
"We did two weeks of training manually, four times a day,” Ham-Spellman said. “And then after I learned how to treat him, we did it home four times a day for a couple of months until we got automated in the system. “
Mary Blick, the director of operations for home therapy in the East Virginia region for Fresenius Kidney Care, said that home dialysis is most often a gentler treatment than in-center dialysis. There’s also an improved post-dialysis recovery time with the home treatment, she said.
At Fresenius alone, while home dialysis numbers were down in the second quarter of this year, they increased 40% in the third quarter in the Richmond area, Blick said. One reason, she said, is that surgeons are now able to place catheters again, which they couldn’t earlier on because it was considered elective.
“And I think that now that things have settled a bit that patients and physicians are realizing that home therapy is a way to dialyze our patients in the comfort of their home with less exposure,” Blick said.
Blick said that, from her perspective, she believes the increase in home dialysis patients is a trend that will continue.
And Dombi said the home care industry is planning for the demand for services to increase overall moving forward, though that may have to contend with a shortage in the home health care workforce, that was observed well before the start of the pandemic.
Dombi said that he doesn't believe the pandemic has made the shortage worse because counterbalanced with a demand for services right now is the segment who have cut back on services to reduce contact. He said he's had a number of conversations with NAHC members and they feel they have a workforce that's meeting the demand at the moment.
"Once we get through the pandemic ... will that still be the case? We're planning for the demand to increase," Dombi said. "And that people are looking to how they can get workforce available."
The workforce is what Dombi said is his greatest concern in the home care space.
As Pedersen described, those in home care are always prepared for natural disasters, power outages and the like for their patients.
But the coronavirus has thrown another twist into the equation, one that may stick down the road.
“No one ever said, 'Let's get ready for a big ole pandemic,'” Pedersen said. “So I think it's taught us a lot of things in terms of being able to care for people in alternative ways."
