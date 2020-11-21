 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian dies after falling, being struck by a car on Hull Street
0 comments

Pedestrian dies after falling, being struck by a car on Hull Street

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights.jpg

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on Hull Street died of his injuries in the hospital, Richmond police said in a release.

The man, whom police did not identify, was crossing the road in the 2600 block of Hull Street at around 8:50 p.m. and fell. As he laid in the street, he was hit by a car heading east.

The car's driver remained on scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call R. Rose, investigator with the RPD Crash Team, at 804-646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

achurch@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6572

Twitter: @abbschurch

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News