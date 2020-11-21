Pedestrian dies after falling, being struck by a car on Hull Street

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on Hull Street died of his injuries in the hospital, Richmond police said in a release.

The man, whom police did not identify, was crossing the road in the 2600 block of Hull Street at around 8:50 p.m. and fell. As he laid in the street, he was hit by a car heading east.

The car's driver remained on scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call R. Rose, investigator with the RPD Crash Team, at 804-646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.