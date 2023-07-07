Police identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a train in Chesterfield County.

Around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Chesterfield police responded to an incident on the 11900 block of Chester Rd. involving a train striking a pedestrian.

The woman, later identified as Sharon B. Goodbred, 45, of Chester, was walking north on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound train, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

