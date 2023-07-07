A woman walking on railroad tracks in Chesterfield County has died after being hit by a train.

Around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Chesterfield police responded to an incident on the 11900 block of Chester Rd. involving a train striking a pedestrian.

A female was walking north on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound train, according to police. Her name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story and will be updated.