Pedestrian killed in Staples Mill Road crash

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash at Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road.

Henrico County police said officers responded at 11:04 p.m. to the crash, which involved a pickup truck and a man.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver waited for authorities and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

A portion of Staples Mill Road was closed as the scene was investigated. 

